Warriors to Host 'Spook-Tacular' Halloween Festivities Wednesday Night

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors are encouraging fans to wear their Halloween costumes and participate in pregame trick-or-treating on Wednesday, October 31 for the team’s ‘Spook-tacular’ Halloween celebration. In addition to the Halloween festivities, the first 10,000 fans will receive a Kevin Durant bobblehead presented by Lucky California. Tip-off is set for 7:30 vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, and doors to the arena will open at 5:30 p.m.

Golden State holds a 12-9 all-time record on All Hallows Eve, and this season’s home matchup on October 31 marks the first time in 18 years the team has hosted a home game on Halloween (October 31, 2000 vs. Phoenix). Tickets for Halloween night vs. the Pelicans are still available at warriors.com.

The full slate of Halloween activities is below:

The first 10,000 fans will receive a Kevin Durant bobblehead, courtesy of Lucky California.



Beginning at 5:30 p.m. when doors open to Oracle Arena, fans can trick-or-treat at multiple locations in the building, including the Atrium Haunted House, located on the main concourse at Section 125, and other haunted stops at Sections 118, 214 and 230.



The first 2,000 youth who wish to trick-or-treat will receive trick-or-treat bags, courtesy of Lucky California. Bags can be picked up at entry or at the Guest Services Booth, located outside Section 127.



Fans are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes, but those who have costumes that include a mask will be asked to remove the mask while entering the arena.



During the game, fans should be on the look-out for the ‘Costume Cam,’ featuring creative and unique costumes in the crowd throughout the game on the scoreboard.



Wednesday night’s halftime show will mark the first time in Warriors history that all four dance teams (the Warriors Dance Team, the Hardwood Classics, the Jr. Jam Squad, and the GS Breakers) will perform together.

The ordinary security procedures at Oracle Arena will still be in place. These include: