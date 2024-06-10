Warriors Launch Half-Season Mini-Plans for 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors have launched multiple half season mini-plans for the 2024-25 NBA Season, it was announced today. Each half season mini-plan, which are dubbed the “Coast-to-Coast Plan” and the “Superstar Plan,” features 22 unique games throughout the 2024-25 season and will include a combination of weekend and weekday games. For more information or to purchase a half season mini-plan, visit warriors.com/tickets/miniplans/half-season-plans or call 1-888-GSW-HOOP.

The Coast-to-Coast Plan is highlighted by matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers, while the Superstar Plan features games against the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and Milwaukee Bucks. Remaining matchups in each plan will be announced following the release of the 2024-25 season schedule.

Half season mini-plans provide Warriors fans a unique opportunity to secure tickets throughout the upcoming season with no taxes or fees. Additionally, half season mini-plan holders will receive priority access to individual tickets and ticket options for the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors concluded the 2023-24 regular season with 518 consecutive sellouts, the third-longest active streak in the NBA and the sixth-longest streak in NBA history.