Draymond Green Named to 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive First Team

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive First Team, the league announced today. Green has been named to the All-Defensive First Team four times (2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2020-21), Second Team twice (2017-18, 2018-19). He’s one of 16 frontcourt players in NBA history to earn First Team honors four-or-more times.

Green, who was also named a finalist for the Kia Defensive Player of the Year Award this season, appeared in 63 games (all starts), averaging 7.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, a career-high 8.9 assists, 1.67 steals in 31.5 minutes per game. The nine-year NBA veteran was among the league leaders, tied for third in assists (8.9 apg), tied for third in steals (1.68 spg) and had the highest assist average among frontcourt players (Nikola Jokic was second, 8.3 apg). Additionally, the forward was tied ninth in deflections per game (2.9) and tied third in charges drawn per game (0.26).

ALL-DEFENSIVE FIRST TEAM FRONTCOURT PLAYERS (4+ TIMES) Player Times Player Times Kevin Garnett (F-C) 9 Bruce Bowen (F) 5 Bobby Jones (F) 8 John Havlicek (F-G) 5 Tim Duncan (F-C) 8 LeBron James (F) 5 Scottie Pippen (F-G) 8 Ben Wallace (C-F) 5 Dennis Rodman (F) 7 Rudy Gobert (C) 5 Dave DeBusschere (F) 6 Draymond Green (F) 4 Hakeem Olajuwon (C) 5 David Robinson (C) 4 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (C) 5 Dwight Howard (C-F) 4

The NBA All-Defensive Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded two points for each vote to the NBA All-Defensive First Team and one point for each vote to the Second Team. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position at which they received the most votes.

The balloting results for the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive Teams were tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Ernst & Young LLP.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins also received consideration for All-Defensive Second Team.