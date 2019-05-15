Warriors, Google Nest Partner to Gift Google Home Mini Devices to All Fans in Attendance at Oracle Arena

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, in partnership with Google Nest, gifted all 19,596 fans in attendance tonight at the Western Conference Finals Game 1 with a Google Home Mini. In what is the largest and most valuable giveaway of a Google product at a live sporting event in history, the activation included one lucky fan, Bo Harkins from Walnut Creek, taking a shot from half court to win a Google Home Mini device for every fan in attendance. Despite Harkins’ missed shot, Google Nest still gifted all fans in attendance with a Google Home Mini device. In addition, fans who plug in and activate their Google Home Mini following the game will have a chance to be entered to win tickets to a future Warriors game.

The Western Conference Finals partnership between Google Nest and the Warriors marks a first-of-its-kind professional sports team giveaway for the brand. Google Nest, in recognition that the Warriors have some of the best fans in the league, wanted to thank the fans for making the arena a second home. Other Google Nest activations during the Western Conference Finals include a series of in-arena moments, that showcase how Google Nest products offer hands-free help. These moments highlight how Google Home Mini can help consumers in their everyday lives, including setting personalized reminders playing music and getting real-time sports scores.

The Warriors are competing in their fifth consecutive Western Conference Finals—joining the Los Angeles Lakers as the only teams to make at least five-straight appearances in the Western Conference Finals and becoming only the fifth franchise to advance to the conference finals in either conference (Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons) since the NBA began using the conference format in 1970-71. It also marks the Warriors’ eighth appearance in the conference finals since 1970-71.