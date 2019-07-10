Warriors Sign Free Agent Forward Glenn Robinson III

The Golden State Warriors have signed free agent forward Glenn Robinson III to a contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Robinson III, 25, posted averages of 4.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 13.0 minutes over 47 games (18 starts) with the Detroit Pistons last season. Prior to joining the Pistons, the 6’6” swingman spent three seasons with the Indiana Pacers, where he hit 39.3 percent from three-point range in 137 games with the club. A five-year NBA veteran, Robinson III owns career averages of 4.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 14.4 minutes over 219 games (51 starts) with the Pistons, Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Robinson III has appeared in the postseason in each of the last four seasons, scoring 3.1 points in 6.9 minutes over 12 playoff games.

Originally selected by the Timberwolves with the 40th overall pick in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft, Robinson III spent two seasons at the University of Michigan, helping the Wolverines to the national championship game as a freshman in 2013.