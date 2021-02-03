Warriors and Nike Team Up to Celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day

The Golden State Warriors and Nike will celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day – today, Wednesday, February 3 – through various activations aimed at honoring women in sports and recognizing the rich history of Black female athletes, it was announced today. The day’s activations, which include a virtual youth basketball clinic, panel discussions and digital content, are being coordinated with support of the Warriors’ Employee Resource Groups, Women of the Warriors and the Black Alliance Network.

Beginning at 4:20 p.m. PT, NBA Academy Global Director Blair Hardiek will lead a 45-minute panel discussion with four WNBA athletes. At 5:00 p.m. PT, immediately following the panel, Hardiek will join Warriors Basketball Academy instructors to host a virtual basketball clinic targeted towards young female athletes. The event is free and open to the public. Those who wish to join can do so by clicking HERE. Below is a list of participants:

Natasha Cloud, Washington Mystics: WNBA Champion, 2020 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, first WNBA player to sign a deal with Converse



Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm: 2x WNBA Champion, WNBA Rookie of the Year (2015)



Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces: NCAA All-Time Leader in Points Scored (Univ. of Washington); 2017 WNBA #1 Draft Pick (LVA)



A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces: 2020 WNBA MVP, 2018 WNBA #1 Draft Pick

In addition, the Warriors and Nike are hosting a private panel for employees aimed at empowering the women in both organizations and highlighting trailblazers who have paved the way in the industry. The panel, which will be moderated by Jennifer Azzi, will include DC United President of Business Operations Danita Johnson, West Coast Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez, and Chase Center General Manger Kim Stone.

In its 35th year, National Girls and Women in Sports Day exists to inspire girls and women to be active and to realize their full power. The day was created by the Women’s Sports Foundation, which was established in 1974 to advance the lives of women and girls through sports. The organization advocates for girls and women, conducts research to improve women in sport, and empowers the community to get active