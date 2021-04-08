Warriors Sign Guard Gary Payton II to 10-Day Contract

The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Gary Payton II to a 10-day contract, the team announced today.

Payton II, 28, appeared in 13 games (three starts) with Raptors 905 of the NBA G League this season, averaging 10.8 points on 55.5 percent shooting from the field, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.54 steals in 21.9 minutes per game. Unselected in the 2016 NBA Draft, Payton II has played in 61 games (23 starts) over four seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards. The Oregon State product owns career NBA averages of 3.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 12.6 minutes per game.

Payton II will wear #0 for the Warriors.