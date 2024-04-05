Klay Thompson’s Sharpshooting Fuels Warriors Win Over Rockets

Klay Thompson scored 29 points and hit seven 3-pointers in the Warriors' 133-110 wire-to-wire victory over the Rockets in Houston on Thursday. The Warriors swept the regular season series against the Rockets (3-0) and moved four games ahead for 10th place in the Western Conference with six games remaining. Their six-game winning streak is the league's longest active streak and the Dubs' longest of the season.
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Houston Rockets
Team Leaders
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 29
|Green - 8
|Curry - 6
|Thompson - 29
|Curry - 6
|Green - 5
|Jackson-Davis - 20
|Jackson-Davis/Wiggins - 5
|Jackson-Davis/Thompson - 4
HOU
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Smith Jr. - 24
|Landale - 6
|VanVleet - 9
|Whitmore - 17
|Green/Thompson - 4
|Green - 7
|Green - 13
|VanVleet/Whitmore - 4
|Smith Jr. - 2
THOMPSON TIME IN H-TOWN
Klay Thompson, who recently moved into 6th place on the NBA's all-time made 3-pointers list, had three first-quarter splashes, scoring 11 points as the Warriors opened the game on a 19-6 run. Although he led the charge, Thompson wasn't the only Warrior with an early hot hand, as the team shot 11-for-17 (64.7 FG%) from the field and hit eight 3-pointers in the opening quarter.
Thompson remained on fire in the second quarter, scoring seven quick points in the first three minutes. After a fadeaway jumper in front of the Rockets' bench, the Splash Brother stared down the sideline before trotting back on defense. Thompson hit five 3-pointers in both of the Dubs' previous meetings against the Rockets this season — he had five made threes (21 points) in the first half of Thursday's contest.
What a shot by Klay Thompson
SPLASH BROTHERS BOUNCE BACK
Curry and Thompson combined for just 27 points on 10-for-32 shooting in Tuesday's win over the Dallas Mavericks, marking the first time since 2019 that the Warriors won a game both played in and scored less than 15 points. In Thursday's win over the Rockets however, the Splash Brothers combined for 58 points on 20-for-29 shooting.
Highlights: Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson Score 29 Each in Win Over Houston – 4/4/24
JACKSON-DAVIS' CAREER-HIGH
Trayce Jackson-Davis received his fifth consecutive start and scored a career-high 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting. Jackson-Davis scored 13 points in the second half and obtained his career-high with an emphatic alley-oop slam. The 57th pick of the 2023 draft has the most points among rookie second-round draft picks this season (481) and has seven games with 15-plus points.
Trayce Jackson-Davis throws down the alley-oop!
STANDINGS WATCH
With six games remaining, the Warriors are just two games in the loss column behind the eight-place Sacramento Kings and one game behind the ninth-place Los Angeles Lakers. Eighth place would allow the Warriors two potential play-in games to make the playoffs and ninth place would guarantee them a home game in their first play-in matchup.
The Dubs all but guaranteed themselves a top-10 seed, gaining additional separation from Houston, who would need to win five or all six of their remaining games and have the Warriors go either winless or 1-5 to surpass them.
Postgame Warriors Talks
- Now Playing
- Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry - 4/4/24
- Postgame Warriors Talk: Klay Thompson - 4/4/24
- Postgame Warriors Talk: Trayce Jackson-Davis - 4/4/24
UP NEXT
The Warriors will remain in Texas for a quick rematch against the Mavericks in Dallas on Friday.
MORE NOTABLES:
- The Warriors won their fifth-straight road game to improve to 23-15 on the road and have now won 15 of their last 18 games away from home, their best 18-game stretch on the road since 2018-19.
- Golden State won its season-high sixth consecutive game, the longest active win streak in the NBA and the team’s longest regular season win streak since a nine-game stretch from Jan. 21 to Feb. 7, 2022.
- Golden State is holding opponents to 100.8 points per game during the team’s six-game win streak.
- The Warriors improved to 23-10 since January 30.
- The Warriors swept the season series against the Rockets, 3-0, and have now won 13 consecutive regular season games against the Rockets, including seven-straight in Houston.
- The Warriors clinched a winning record on the season for the 38th time in franchise history and 11th time in the last 12 seasons.
- The Warriors shot a season-high 58.8% from the field.
- Golden State improved to 12-4 in the first game of back-to-back sets this season.
- Golden State’s 23-point win marked the team’s 11th win by at least 20 points this season.
- Stephen Curry tallied a game-high-tying 29 points to go with six rebounds and six assists.
- Curry hit a pair of 3-pointers to extend his league-leading 3-point total to 334.
- Klay Thompson matched Curry with 29 points, his 28th 20-point game of the season, hitting 11-of-15 from the field and 7-of-11 from 3-point range.
- Thompson scored 21 of his 29 points in the first half, his fourth 20-point half of the season.
- Trayce Jackson-Davis hit his first eight shots en route to a career-high 20 points (8-of-10 from the field, 4-of-4 from the free throw line), his first career 20-point game.
- Jonathan Kuminga (bilateral knee tendinitis) missed his fifth-straight game.