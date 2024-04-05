Klay Thompson’s Sharpshooting Fuels Warriors Win Over Rockets

Klay Thompson scored 29 points and hit seven 3-pointers in the Warriors' 133-110 wire-to-wire victory over the Rockets in Houston on Thursday. The Warriors swept the regular season series against the Rockets (3-0) and moved four games ahead for 10th place in the Western Conference with six games remaining. Their six-game winning streak is the league's longest active streak and the Dubs' longest of the season.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Houston Rockets

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 29 Green - 8 Curry - 6 Thompson - 29 Curry - 6 Green - 5 Jackson-Davis - 20 Jackson-Davis/Wiggins - 5 Jackson-Davis/Thompson - 4

HOU

Points Rebounds Assists Smith Jr. - 24 Landale - 6 VanVleet - 9 Whitmore - 17 Green/Thompson - 4 Green - 7 Green - 13 VanVleet/Whitmore - 4 Smith Jr. - 2

THOMPSON TIME IN H-TOWN

Klay Thompson, who recently moved into 6th place on the NBA's all-time made 3-pointers list, had three first-quarter splashes, scoring 11 points as the Warriors opened the game on a 19-6 run. Although he led the charge, Thompson wasn't the only Warrior with an early hot hand, as the team shot 11-for-17 (64.7 FG%) from the field and hit eight 3-pointers in the opening quarter.

Thompson remained on fire in the second quarter, scoring seven quick points in the first three minutes. After a fadeaway jumper in front of the Rockets' bench, the Splash Brother stared down the sideline before trotting back on defense. Thompson hit five 3-pointers in both of the Dubs' previous meetings against the Rockets this season — he had five made threes (21 points) in the first half of Thursday's contest.

What a shot by Klay Thompson

SPLASH BROTHERS BOUNCE BACK

Curry and Thompson combined for just 27 points on 10-for-32 shooting in Tuesday's win over the Dallas Mavericks, marking the first time since 2019 that the Warriors won a game both played in and scored less than 15 points. In Thursday's win over the Rockets however, the Splash Brothers combined for 58 points on 20-for-29 shooting.

Highlights: Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson Score 29 Each in Win Over Houston – 4/4/24

JACKSON-DAVIS' CAREER-HIGH

Trayce Jackson-Davis received his fifth consecutive start and scored a career-high 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting. Jackson-Davis scored 13 points in the second half and obtained his career-high with an emphatic alley-oop slam. The 57th pick of the 2023 draft has the most points among rookie second-round draft picks this season (481) and has seven games with 15-plus points.

Trayce Jackson-Davis throws down the alley-oop!

STANDINGS WATCH

With six games remaining, the Warriors are just two games in the loss column behind the eight-place Sacramento Kings and one game behind the ninth-place Los Angeles Lakers. Eighth place would allow the Warriors two potential play-in games to make the playoffs and ninth place would guarantee them a home game in their first play-in matchup.

The Dubs all but guaranteed themselves a top-10 seed, gaining additional separation from Houston, who would need to win five or all six of their remaining games and have the Warriors go either winless or 1-5 to surpass them.

UP NEXT

The Warriors will remain in Texas for a quick rematch against the Mavericks in Dallas on Friday.

MORE NOTABLES: