Warriors Fall Just Short in Minnesota

The Warriors led for the nearly the entirety of the first three quarters but Minnesota came out hot in the fourth quarter and handed the Dubs a 114-110 defeat on Sunday. Down by three with 11.9 seconds left in the game, the Dubs had a chance to tie it, but a missed 3-pointer followed by a Minnesota free throw put the game out of reach.

Three-point shooting proved to be the difference, as the Timberwolves made 21 3-pointers to just 14 for the Dubs. Stephen Curry knocked down five of those threes and finished with a game-high 31 points, and Klay Thompson was among four other Dubs in double-figures with 16 points.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards had 23 points and eight assists to lead Minnesota, and center Naz Reid shot 6-for-8 on 3-pointers to finish with 20 points as Minnesota out-scored the Dubs 36-29 in the fourth quarter to move within a game (49-22) of first place in the Western Conference.

With the loss, the Warriors fall to 36-34 on the season and are just a game ahead of the Rockets for 10th place in the West, and the final spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 31 Green - 8 Payton - 7 Thompson - 16 Payton - 8 Paul - 6 Wiggins - 15 Jackson-Davis - 5 Curry/Green - 3

MIN

Points Rebounds Assists Edwards - 23 Gobert - 12 Edwards - 8 Reid - 20 Reid - 12 Conley - 7 Gobert - 17 Edwards/Anderson - 6 Anderson - 5

Naz Reid Carries Minnesota Early

The Warriors jumped ahead at the start of the game with a standout defensive effort, forcing nine turnovers in the opening period and holding Minnesota to 33 percent shooting from the floor. But the one player who gave the Dubs fits early was center Naz Reid. Playing extended minutes with Karl-Anthony Towns injured, Reid made his five 3-pointers in the game, accounting for 17 of Minnesota’s first 29 points.

Dubs Have an Answer Early

Reid’s hot shooting brought the Timberwolves back to within two points (31-29) in the second quarter, but the Warriors responded with an 8-0 run. Jonathan Kuminga scored the Dubs’ first six points of the second quarter, igniting that spurt with a Chris Paul assisted half-curt alley-oop dunk. The Warriors would lead by as many as 12 points in the second quarter and went into halftime with an eight-point advantage (54-46).

Jonathan Kuminga scores off the great dish by Chris Paul

Another Career Milestone for Curry

The NBA’s all-time leader in 3-point shooting, Stephen Curry surpassed 3,700 career 3-pointers in the game. His fifth and final trey of the game tied things up at 104-104, but Mike Conley answered with a 3-pointer of his own to put Minnesota in front for good. Curry scored the final nine Warriors points of the game, bringing the Dubs within one on two occasions in that late-game stretch.

Stephen Curry drills the trey

Minnesota Controls the Fourth Quarter

The Warriors had a three-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but consecutive turnovers to open the final frame resulted in Minnesota 3-pointers and the Dubs would never lead again. The Timberwolves open the quarter with a 19-8 run to take an eight-point lead, their first advantage since the first quarter, and they did just enough to keep the Dubs at bay down the stretch. Minnesota shot 21-for-40 (52.5 percent) from distance, as seven different Timberwolves players knocked down at least one trey.

Up Next

After falling on a snowy day in Minnesota, the Warriors will resume their five-game road trip in Florida with a back-to-back set in Miami on Tuesday and Orlando on Wednesday.

