Thompson Opens with 16-Point Quarter, Warriors Lose 16-Point Lead to Nuggets

Despite an explosive start for Klay Thompson, the Warriors surrendered a 16-point lead in their 119-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Sunday. Sunday's game marked the Warriors' second loss to the defending champs this season in which they lost a lead of at least 16 points. It was also their first loss after the All-Star break, having won their first two games back.
Team Leaders
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Thompson - 23
|Kuminga - 6
|Curry - 4
|Curry - 20
|Podziemski - 6
|Green - 4
|Kuminga - 19
|Green/Payton II - 5
|Podziemski/Wiggins - 4
DEN
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Jokic - 32
|Jokic - 16
|Jokic - 16
|Murray - 27
|Porter Jr. - 7
|Murray - 3
|Gordon - 17
|Gordon - 6
|Caldwell-Pope - 3
THOMPSON'S 16-POINT QUARTER
Klay Thompson scored 16 points and hit four 3-pointers in his seven-minute first quarter stint. Thompson came off pin-down off-ball screens for all four of his treys, beating his defender to the spot and letting it fly before the outstretched arms of the trailing contest. He remained efficient despite his aggressiveness, hitting 5-of-7 field goal attempts.
Thompson is the only reserve in the league to open with 16 points in the first quarter this season. He had an 18-point third quarter in his first game off the bench on Feb. 14.
What a shot by Klay Thompson
LOSING A 16-POINT LEAD
Lester Quinones' 3-pointer with 5:45 remaining in the second quarter gave the Warriors a 16-point lead (56-40). However, the Nuggets subsequently went on a 21-5 run to tie the score at halftime (61-61). Denver also had a 14-0 burst in the third quarter, giving them a double-digit lead (75-65).
STAR-POWER REPORT
Stephen Curry scored 14 of his 20 points in the third quarter but struggled throughout the rest of the game, particularly from behind the arc. The NBA's leader in made 3-pointers this season hit just one of his 10 attempts from distance.
What a play by Stephen Curry!
On the other end, Nikola Jokic moved within one of the league lead in triple-doubles (18), leading the game in points (32), rebounds (16), and assists (16).
UP NEXT
The Warriors will begin a four-game East-coast road trip beginning in Washington against the Wizards on Tuesday (4 p.m.).
MORE NOTABLES:
- The Warriors fell to 29-27 overall and 16-15 at home… Tonight’s loss snapped a three-game winning streak… The Warriors have won eight of their last 10 games.
- The Warriors lost their season series to the Nuggets, 0-4.
- Golden State was also swept by Denver (0-3) during the 2022-23 season, making Denver the first Western Conference team to sweep the Warriors in back-to-back seasons since the Memphis Grizzlies in 2011-12 and 2012-13.
- This marks the first time the Warriors have lost seven-straight games to the same opponent since the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Warriors in 11 consecutive contests (11/2010 to 11/2013).
- Golden State scored a season-low 16 fourth-quarter points (prev. 18, two times).
- The Warriors failed to score at least 105 points in back-to-back games for the first time this season.
- Tonight marked the 10th time this season the Warriors have led by double-figures and gone on to lose (led by as many as 16 points).
- Tonight marked Golden State’s 508th consecutive sellout, the longest streak in franchise history.
- Klay Thompson scored 23 points in the game’s first half, matching his season high for points scored in a half (1/12 at CHI, second half).
- It was Thompson’s 20th 20-point game of the season.
- Tonight marked his 14th game with five-or-more threes on the season, the fourth-most such games in the NBA.
- Stephen Curry passed Dwyane Wade (23,165) and Adrian Dantley (23,177) to move from 33rd to 31st on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
- He scored 20-or-more points for the 43rd time this season.
- Andrew Wiggins scored in double-figures for the ninth consecutive game, extending a season-best streak.
- Kevon Looney played in his 249th consecutive regular season game and 284th consecutive game with regular season and playoffs combined, both the second-longest active streaks in the NBA.
- Looney tied Neil Johnston (284) for the franchise’s fifth-longest streak for games played in the regular season and playoffs.
- Jonathan Kuminga attempted a career-high 13 free throws (prev. 12, twice).
- Pat Spencer made his NBA debut, becoming just the third player in NBA history to wear No. 61 (Bevo Nordmann and Dave Piontek, both for the Cincinnati Royals, in 1961-62 and 1962-63, respectively).