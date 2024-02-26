Thompson Opens with 16-Point Quarter, Warriors Lose 16-Point Lead to Nuggets

Despite an explosive start for Klay Thompson, the Warriors surrendered a 16-point lead in their 119-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Sunday. Sunday's game marked the Warriors' second loss to the defending champs this season in which they lost a lead of at least 16 points. It was also their first loss after the All-Star break, having won their first two games back.

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Thompson - 23 Kuminga - 6 Curry - 4 Curry - 20 Podziemski - 6 Green - 4 Kuminga - 19 Green/Payton II - 5 Podziemski/Wiggins - 4

DEN

Points Rebounds Assists Jokic - 32 Jokic - 16 Jokic - 16 Murray - 27 Porter Jr. - 7 Murray - 3 Gordon - 17 Gordon - 6 Caldwell-Pope - 3

THOMPSON'S 16-POINT QUARTER

Klay Thompson scored 16 points and hit four 3-pointers in his seven-minute first quarter stint. Thompson came off pin-down off-ball screens for all four of his treys, beating his defender to the spot and letting it fly before the outstretched arms of the trailing contest. He remained efficient despite his aggressiveness, hitting 5-of-7 field goal attempts.

Thompson is the only reserve in the league to open with 16 points in the first quarter this season. He had an 18-point third quarter in his first game off the bench on Feb. 14.

LOSING A 16-POINT LEAD

Lester Quinones' 3-pointer with 5:45 remaining in the second quarter gave the Warriors a 16-point lead (56-40). However, the Nuggets subsequently went on a 21-5 run to tie the score at halftime (61-61). Denver also had a 14-0 burst in the third quarter, giving them a double-digit lead (75-65).

STAR-POWER REPORT

Stephen Curry scored 14 of his 20 points in the third quarter but struggled throughout the rest of the game, particularly from behind the arc. The NBA's leader in made 3-pointers this season hit just one of his 10 attempts from distance.

On the other end, Nikola Jokic moved within one of the league lead in triple-doubles (18), leading the game in points (32), rebounds (16), and assists (16).

UP NEXT

The Warriors will begin a four-game East-coast road trip beginning in Washington against the Wizards on Tuesday (4 p.m.).

MORE NOTABLES: