Curry and Podziemski Combine for 66 Points in Warriors' Loss to Clippers

Stephen Curry (41) and Brandin Podziemski (25) combined for 66 points in the Warriors' 130-125 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center on Wednesday. The Warriors led by as many as 15 points but were outscored 44-28 in the fourth quarter.
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. LA Clippers
Team Leaders
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 41
|Green - 10
|Podziemski - 8
|Podziemski - 25
|Kuminga - 8
|Kuminga - 6
|Kuminga - 13
|Podziemski - 7
|Curry - 5
LAC
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Harden - 26
|Zubac - 10
|Harden - 7
|George - 24
|Harden - 8
|Westbrook - 6
|Powell - 21
|Coffey/Plumlee - 6
|George - 5
ALL-STAR STEPH
Stephen Curry became the fifth player this season with six 40-point games, joining Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetkounmpo and De'Aaron Fox. Curry also hit nine 3-pointers in four of those games, giving him the most such games this season.
Postgame Warriors Talks
- Now Playing
- Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry - 2/14/24
- Postgame Warriors Talk: Brandin Podziemski - 2/14/24
CURRY'S 3-POINT STREAK
Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to make at least seven 3-pointers in four straight games. Curry had 11 against the Indiana Pacers last Thursday, nine against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, seven against the Utah Jazz on Monday and nine on Wednesday, giving him a combined 36 threes over that stretch. Curry leads the league in made 3-pointers this season (250).
Stephen Curry dials from long distance
PODZIEMSKI'S PERFECT HALF
Brandin Podziemski scored 12 points in the first half and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field. He made both of his 3-point attempts, with his second triple making him the first Warrior in double figures.
Podziemski kept up his efficient play in the second half, finishing with 25 points — the third game of his career with 20-plus points. Leading the team in rebounds and assists this month, Podziemski also added seven rebounds and eight assists. He joined Curry and Clippers' guard Norman Powell as the only players to hit at least five 3-pointers in the game.
What a shot by Brandin Podziemski
UP NEXT
The Warriors have one more game before the All-Star break, facing the Jazz in Utah on Thursday.
MORE NOTABLES:
- Tonight’s loss snapped the Warriors’ season-high-tying five-game winning streak.
- Golden State played in the team’s league-leading 36th Clutch game, falling to 17-19 in those contests.
- Tonight marked the fourth and final game of the Warriors and Clippers season series… The Clippers won 3-1.
- The loss snapped the Warriors six-game home-winning streak vs. the Clippers… Prior to tonight, the Warriors last home loss to the Clippers was 1/6/21 (101-108).
- This was the third-straight season the Warriors and Clippers have played on Valentine’s Day. The Clippers have won all three meetings.
- Tonight marked the ninth time this season the Warrior have been up by double-figures and gone on to lose, including the second-such time vs. the Clippers.
- The Warriors dished out 30-or-more assists for the fifth consecutive game and fell to 15-8 in those contests. The last time the Warriors had five consecutive 30-assist games was 2/3-2/13/23 when they had five.
- Tonight was the Warriors 505th consecutive sellout, the longest streak in franchise history.
- Stephen Curry scored a game-high 41 points, his sixth 40-point game of the season (Warriors 3-3 in those games)… Curry made nine 3-pointers, his fourth consecutive game with seven-or-more 3-pointers, becoming the first NBA player to accomplish the feat… With 36 3-pointers in a four-game span, Curry matched his own NBA record for the third time.
- Brandin Podziemski had his fourth career 20-point game with a career-high 25 points off the bench tonight… Podziemski recorded his 25th and 26thcharge drawn (he entered tonight tied with Jalen Brunson for the league lead)… With 25 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and a career-high five 3-pointers made in five attempts, Podziemski became the first NBA player to record at least 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and make at least five 3-pointers while shooting 100 percent from 3-point range (StatMuse).
- Draymond Green grabbed a game-high-tying 10 rebounds, his second straight game with 10-or-more rebounds and fifth of the season. Also had nine points, four assists and one steal.
- Jonathan Kuminga scored 13 points, extending his career-best double-figure scoring streak to 32 consecutive games… For the fourth time in his career, Kuminga dished out a career-high-tying six assists… He also grabbed eight rebounds.
- Gary Payton II was one-of-two from the field, ending his consecutive field goals made streak at 11, the longest such streak since Jonathan Kuminga made 14 in a row (1/15 - 1/25/24). Since returning on 2/10 vs. PHX, Payton II made 10 consecutive field goals before missing his second attempt tonight.