Curry and Podziemski Combine for 66 Points in Warriors' Loss to Clippers

Stephen Curry (41) and Brandin Podziemski (25) combined for 66 points in the Warriors' 130-125 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center on Wednesday. The Warriors led by as many as 15 points but were outscored 44-28 in the fourth quarter.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. LA Clippers

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 41 Green - 10 Podziemski - 8 Podziemski - 25 Kuminga - 8 Kuminga - 6 Kuminga - 13 Podziemski - 7 Curry - 5

LAC

Points Rebounds Assists Harden - 26 Zubac - 10 Harden - 7 George - 24 Harden - 8 Westbrook - 6 Powell - 21 Coffey/Plumlee - 6 George - 5

ALL-STAR STEPH

Stephen Curry became the fifth player this season with six 40-point games, joining Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetkounmpo and De'Aaron Fox. Curry also hit nine 3-pointers in four of those games, giving him the most such games this season.

Postgame Warriors Talks

Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry - 2/14/24

Postgame Warriors Talk: Brandin Podziemski - 2/14/24

CURRY'S 3-POINT STREAK

Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to make at least seven 3-pointers in four straight games. Curry had 11 against the Indiana Pacers last Thursday, nine against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, seven against the Utah Jazz on Monday and nine on Wednesday, giving him a combined 36 threes over that stretch. Curry leads the league in made 3-pointers this season (250).

Stephen Curry dials from long distance

PODZIEMSKI'S PERFECT HALF

Brandin Podziemski scored 12 points in the first half and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field. He made both of his 3-point attempts, with his second triple making him the first Warrior in double figures.

Podziemski kept up his efficient play in the second half, finishing with 25 points — the third game of his career with 20-plus points. Leading the team in rebounds and assists this month, Podziemski also added seven rebounds and eight assists. He joined Curry and Clippers' guard Norman Powell as the only players to hit at least five 3-pointers in the game.

What a shot by Brandin Podziemski

UP NEXT

The Warriors have one more game before the All-Star break, facing the Jazz in Utah on Thursday.

