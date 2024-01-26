It went down to the wire, again, but the Warriors failed to get a shot off on their final possession in a 134-133 loss to the Kings on Thursday night at Chase Center. It was the third straight Warriors-Kings game decided by a single point, with the Dubs going 1-2 in those matchups.
Stephen Curry started strong with 18 of his 33 points in the first quarter and Jonathan Kuminga came on strong down the stretch to finish with 31 points, but it wasn’t quite enough to keep up with a high-powered Sacramento attack that was highlighted by former Warrior Harrison Barnes 39 points.
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Sacramento Kings
Team Leaders
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 33
|Curry - 6
|Green - 11
|Kuminga - 31
|Kuminga - 5
|Saric - 5
|Wiggins - 17
|3 Tied - 4
|Wiggins - 4
SAC
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Barnes - 39
|Huerter - 10
|Sabonis - 13
|Fox - 29
|Sabonis - 8
|Fox - 5
|Sabonis - 18
|Murray - 6
|Huerter / Mitchell - 4
WILD FINISH
After playing from behind for nearly the entire game, the Warriors rallied from a seven-point deficit with four minutes left. Kuminga got it started with an and-1 and Curry later found Kuminga for a crowd-thrilling alley-oop slam that brought the Dubs within one with 1:22 left. In fact, the Dubs briefly took the lead when Jonathan Kuminga threw down a slam with 47.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter, accounting for the final two of his 14 points in the period.
Jonathan Kuminga slams home the alley-oop
But Sacramento took the lead right back, as Domantas Sabonis threw down a dunk of his own that capped off a possession in which the Kings had two offensive rebounds. The Warriors had multiple shots to get the lead back, but Barnes denied a Kuminga shot, and after two missed Kings free throws gave the Dubs another chance in the final seconds, the Dubs fumbled away the possession and time expired on yet another down-to-the-wire game for the Dubs, their 31st “clutch” game of the season (games decided in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime with the score within five points).
EARLY CURRY FLURRY
Stephen Curry sunk a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game, and it turns out he was just getting started. The two-time MVP kept the Warriors in the game early, and at one point in the first quarter, he made a trio of 3-pointers in the span of 1:40. Curry would finish the quarter with 18 points, making five 3-pointers on seven attempts.
Curry Flurry
FIRST HALF FIREWORKS
Curry wasn’t the only one knocking down triples. He was joined by players on both sides, as the Warriors hit 12 of their 20 3-point attempts in the first half and the Kings were 13-for-24 from distance. Warriors center Dario Saric made his first four triples, with three of those coming in the second quarter in which the Dubs put up 40 points.
Dario Saric drills the trey
But the Warriors played from behind for nearly the entire first half thanks in large part to an especially hot start from the Kings, who scored 40 first quarter points of their own. Sacramento shot better than 60 percent in that opening period and led by as many as 11. Former Warrior Harrison Barnes made his first three 3-point attempts in the period and five other Sacramento players would go on to make a three in the first half that ended with Sacramento up 75-72.
DUBS BENCH DOIN’ WORK
Led by Kuminga and Draymond Green, who had a team-high 11 assists, the Warriors’ reserves outscored Sacramento’s bench 49-22, the 33rd time this season the Dubs' bench have had the scoring advantage. All four Warriors’ reserves who played – Kuminga, Green, Cory Joseph and Brandin Podziemski – had a positive plus-minus rating, whereas all the team’s starters were in the negative.
Jonathan Kuminga gets the And-1
UP NEXT
After splitting the first two games of their current four-game homestand, the Warriors will host another nationally televised division showdown on Saturday, this time hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (5:30 p.m., ABC).
MORE NOTABLES ...
- The Warriors fell to 12-12 at home and 19-23 overall on the season.
- Golden State and Sacramento split the season series 2-2 ...Tonight’s loss snapped the Warriors seven game home-winning streak vs. the Kings.
- The Warriors scored a season-high 40 second-quarter points (prev. 38, two times).
- Golden State recorded a season-low 33 rebounds (prev. 36, two times).
- Tonight marked the Warriors’ second loss when scoring 130-plus points this season (5-2 in those games).
- Golden State shot 55.8 percent, marking the team’s first loss when shooting 55.8 percent from the field-or-higher since 10/29/17, a 115-107 defeat vs. Detroit (57.1% from the field) ... The Warriors had won 39-straight games when shooting at least 55.8 percent from the field.
- Tonight was the Warriors’ league-leading 31st clutch game of the season … All four meetings against the Kings qualified as clutch games.
- Golden State fell to 7-2 this season when recording at least 30 assists (30 tonight) and shooting at least 50 percent from the field (58.8 FG%) … The Warriors have dished out 30-or-more assists in 15 games this season.
- The Warriors allowed an opponent season-high 22 3-pointers (prev. 20, 1/15 at MEM).
- Jonathan Kuminga tallied a career-high 31 points (prev. 28, 1/13/24 at MIL) ... Prior to tonight, the last time a Warriors player scored at least 30 points off the bench was Jordan Poole (33 points on 3/24/23 vs. PHI).
- Stephen Curry had his 16th 30-point game of the season (Warriors 11-5 in those games) ... Curry grabbed five defensive rebounds to give him 3,734, passing Larry Smith (3,731) to move into second place on the Warriors’ all-time defensive rebounds list (Draymond Green is first with 4,538).
- Draymond Green dished out 11 assists, marking his second game with double-figure assists on the season ... He also had a season-high-tying three steals (11/5 at CLE).
- Dario Saric made a season-high four 3-pointers (done three times) on four attempts ... Saric finished with 14 points, his fifth consecutive game scoring 10-or-more points.
- Kevon Looney appeared in his 235th consecutive regular season game and 270th straight game in the regular season and playoffs combined, both the second-longest active streaks behind Mikal Bridges.
- Curry had 18 points and five 3-pointers in the first quarter, both highs for any quarter this season ... Tonight marked his league-leading 14th game with six-or-more made threes ... He attempted a season-high-tying 26 shots from the field (11/6 at DET).