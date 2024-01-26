It went down to the wire, again, but the Warriors failed to get a shot off on their final possession in a 134-133 loss to the Kings on Thursday night at Chase Center. It was the third straight Warriors-Kings game decided by a single point, with the Dubs going 1-2 in those matchups.

Stephen Curry started strong with 18 of his 33 points in the first quarter and Jonathan Kuminga came on strong down the stretch to finish with 31 points, but it wasn’t quite enough to keep up with a high-powered Sacramento attack that was highlighted by former Warrior Harrison Barnes 39 points.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Sacramento Kings

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 33 Curry - 6 Green - 11 Kuminga - 31 Kuminga - 5 Saric - 5 Wiggins - 17 3 Tied - 4 Wiggins - 4

SAC

Points Rebounds Assists Barnes - 39 Huerter - 10 Sabonis - 13 Fox - 29 Sabonis - 8 Fox - 5 Sabonis - 18 Murray - 6 Huerter / Mitchell - 4

WILD FINISH

After playing from behind for nearly the entire game, the Warriors rallied from a seven-point deficit with four minutes left. Kuminga got it started with an and-1 and Curry later found Kuminga for a crowd-thrilling alley-oop slam that brought the Dubs within one with 1:22 left. In fact, the Dubs briefly took the lead when Jonathan Kuminga threw down a slam with 47.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter, accounting for the final two of his 14 points in the period.

Jonathan Kuminga slams home the alley-oop

But Sacramento took the lead right back, as Domantas Sabonis threw down a dunk of his own that capped off a possession in which the Kings had two offensive rebounds. The Warriors had multiple shots to get the lead back, but Barnes denied a Kuminga shot, and after two missed Kings free throws gave the Dubs another chance in the final seconds, the Dubs fumbled away the possession and time expired on yet another down-to-the-wire game for the Dubs, their 31st “clutch” game of the season (games decided in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime with the score within five points).

EARLY CURRY FLURRY

Stephen Curry sunk a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game, and it turns out he was just getting started. The two-time MVP kept the Warriors in the game early, and at one point in the first quarter, he made a trio of 3-pointers in the span of 1:40. Curry would finish the quarter with 18 points, making five 3-pointers on seven attempts.

Curry Flurry

FIRST HALF FIREWORKS

Curry wasn’t the only one knocking down triples. He was joined by players on both sides, as the Warriors hit 12 of their 20 3-point attempts in the first half and the Kings were 13-for-24 from distance. Warriors center Dario Saric made his first four triples, with three of those coming in the second quarter in which the Dubs put up 40 points.

Dario Saric drills the trey

But the Warriors played from behind for nearly the entire first half thanks in large part to an especially hot start from the Kings, who scored 40 first quarter points of their own. Sacramento shot better than 60 percent in that opening period and led by as many as 11. Former Warrior Harrison Barnes made his first three 3-point attempts in the period and five other Sacramento players would go on to make a three in the first half that ended with Sacramento up 75-72.

DUBS BENCH DOIN’ WORK

Led by Kuminga and Draymond Green, who had a team-high 11 assists, the Warriors’ reserves outscored Sacramento’s bench 49-22, the 33rd time this season the Dubs' bench have had the scoring advantage. All four Warriors’ reserves who played – Kuminga, Green, Cory Joseph and Brandin Podziemski – had a positive plus-minus rating, whereas all the team’s starters were in the negative.

Jonathan Kuminga gets the And-1

UP NEXT

After splitting the first two games of their current four-game homestand, the Warriors will host another nationally televised division showdown on Saturday, this time hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (5:30 p.m., ABC).

