Dubs Depth Evident in Loss to Bucks

Jonathan Kuminga (28), Brandin Podziemski (23) and Klay Thompson (21) combined for 72 points in the Warriors' 129-118 loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee on Saturday. The short-handed Dubs were competitive throughout Saturday's contest against one of the East's best, with the game featuring nine ties and 18 lead changes and the Bucks didn't take their first double-digit lead until the 1:41 mark in the fourth quarter. Milwaukee's trio — Giannis Antetokounmpo (33), Damian Lillard (27) and Khris Middleton (24) — combined for 84 points.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks

PODZIEMSKI TIES CAREER-HIGH IN HOMECOMING

Rookie Brandin Podziemski played and started his first NBA game in his home state of Wisconsin on Saturday. Podziemski grew up about 20 minutes from the Bucks' arena in Greenfield and was named Wisconsin Mr. Basketball as a senior in high school in 2021.

Podziemski tied a career-high with 23 points and recorded his third career double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds. The rookie threw down two dunks and hit size-up 3-pointers over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

What a shot by Brandin Podziemski

SECOND UNIT SCORING

The Warriors' second unit outscored the Bucks' reserves 27-8 in the first half, helping them take a two-point lead. Trayce Jackson-Davis led all reserves with 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting, while Jonathan Kuminga added nine points and Lester Quinones scored five points in seven minutes.

For the game, the Warriors' bench outscored Milwaukee's 49-23 — the 31st time this season they've outscored the opposing second unit. Kuminga led all reserves with a team-high 28 points. The Dubs went deeper into their bench on Saturday, as they were without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Chris Paul, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II.

Trayce Jackson-Davis with one of the day's best plays!

KUMINGA'S FOURTH QUARTER

Jonathan Kuminga scored 17 of his team-high 28 points in the fourth quarter, tying his career-high for points in a quarter. Kuminga shot 5-for-7 from the field in the final frame and hit both of his 3-point attempts. His other game with 17 points in a quarter came in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 25. 2022.

Jonathan Kuminga says no!

THOMPSON PASSES JAMES IN ALL-TIME 3-POINTERS

Klay Thompson hit six 3-pointers and passed LeBron James for seventh on the NBA's all-time made 3-pointers list. Thompson entered Saturday's game two made 3-pointers behind James and hit three splashes in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

The Warriors visit the Grizzlies in Memphis on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday (3:00 p.m., TNT).

MORE NOTABLES:

Golden State fell to 7-10 on the road and 18-21 overall.

The Warriors trail the Bucks 0-1 in the season series and face Milwaukee for the second and final time on 3/6 at Chase Center.

Tonight marked the Warriors’ fourth-straight loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee.

Golden State scored a season-high-tying 62 points in the paint (12/23 vs. POR).

Warriors reserves outscored the opponent’s bench for the 31st time (out of 39 games)… They are outscoring the opponent bench 1,716 to 1,268, a +448 margin on the season.

The Warriors allowed an opponent-season high 46 fourth quarter points (prev. 37, 11/30 vs. LAC). The Bucks' 75 second half points are the most allowed by the Warriors in a second half this season (prev. 72, 11/3 at OKC).

Golden State made 64.3% of the team’s attempts from the free throw line, a season-low mark (prev. 64.9%, 1/2 vs. ORL). The Warriors made a season-low-tying nine free throws (12/30 vs. DAL).

The Warriors deployed their 14th unique starting lineup of the season.

Jonathan Kuminga scored a career-high 28 points, (prev. 26, 12/18/21 at TOR). He netted a career-high-tying 10 field goals (done four times). He posted 20-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time in his career (fifth 20-plus point game of the season). He’s scored in double-figures in 19-straight games, a career-long streak. His 28 points were the most scored by a Warriors reserve this season (prev. Andrew Wiggins , 25, 12/17 at POR).

scored a career-high 28 points, (prev. 26, 12/18/21 at TOR). Brandin Podziemski posted his third-career double-double, scoring a career-high-tying 23 points (11/14 vs. MIN) and grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds. He drew his 17th charge of the season, fourth among all players this season.

posted his third-career double-double, scoring a career-high-tying 23 points (11/14 vs. MIN) and grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds. Klay Thompson recorded his 14th game of 20-plus points this season with 21 points. Tonight marked his sixth game with six-plus threes on the season, tied for the third most such-games this season ( Stephen Curry – 13, Luka Dončić – 7, Tyrese Haliburton – 6). This marked his second-straight game with six-or-more 3-pointers (seven last night at Chicago), his career-best streak with six-or-more threes is three games, three times. Kevon Looney played in his 232nd consecutive regular season game and 267th straight game in the regular season and playoffs… Both the second-longest active streaks, both behind Mikal Bridges (430/469).

recorded his 14th game of 20-plus points this season with 21 points. Stephen Curry missed his third game of the season (rest)… His previous two games were missed due to a right knee strain (11/14 vs. MIN and 11/16 vs. OKC)… The Warriors are 0-3 in those contests.

missed his third game of the season (rest)… His previous two games were missed due to a right knee strain (11/14 vs. MIN and 11/16 vs. OKC)… The Warriors are 0-3 in those contests. Lester Quinones scored a season-high six points (prev. five, twice), making his first 3-point basket of the season. He logged a career-high 18 minutes (prev. 11, 4/9/23 at POR).

scored a season-high six points (prev. five, twice), making his first 3-point basket of the season. Trayce Jackson-Davis tallied his 13th-career game scoring in double-figures, including the last five games consecutively.