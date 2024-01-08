Klay Thompson a Bright Spot in Warriors Loss to Raptors

Klay Thompson scored 25 points and hit five 3-pointers in the Warriors 133-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center on Sunday. Thompson led the Warriors in points (25), made field goals (10) and made 3-pointers (5).

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Toronto Raptors

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Thompson - 25 Jackson-Davis - 11 Curry - 6 Moody - 21 Podziemski - 8 Kuminga - 4 Jackson-Davis - 16 Looney - 7 Podziemski/Saric - 4

TOR

Points Rebounds Assists Barrett - 37 Poeltl - 11 Quickley - 10 Boucher - 17 Boucher - 9 Barrett - 6 Siakam - 16 Barrett/Siakam - 6 Siakam - 6

LOONEY CRASHES OFFENSIVE BOARDS

In the first quarter, Kevon Looney grabbed six offensive rebounds within a six-minute span, setting a career-high for offensive rebounds in a quarter. Looney scored six points in the quarter, all off second-chance points.

Looney finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, all on the offensive glass.

Kevon Looney with the great assist!

WARRIORS SURRENDER 76 POINTS IN FIRST HALF

The Raptors scored 76 points in the first half, the most the Warriors have given up in a half this season. The Dubs shot just 5-for-25 from behind the arc in the half, while newly acquired Raptors' wing RJ Barrett shot 5-for-6 from deep, scoring 26 points. Toronto scored 40 points in the second quarter alone, outscoring the Dubs by 19 points.

THOMPSON'S EFFICIENT BUCKETS

Klay Thompson was the bright spot for the Warriors offense in the first half, hitting six of his first seven field goal attempts. Thompson was the only Warrior to score in double figures in the half with 14 points.

SECOND-HALF SURGE

Despite trailing by as many as 27 points, the Warriors cut the deficit to within nine in the third quarter. The Dubs scored 38 points in the frame and outscored the Raptors by 13. Klay Thompson led the way with 11 points in the quarter and shot a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the arc.

What a shot by Klay Thompson

MOODY'S 21 POINTS IN 21 MINUTES

Moses Moody scored 21 points in 21 minutes on Sunday, including 14 points in the fourth quarter. Moody shot 7-for-9 from the field, 4-for-6 from behind the arc and a perfect 3-for-3 from the foul line. Moody and Thompson were the only Warriors' to score at least 20 points, hit at least seven field goals and make at least four 3-pointers.

Postgame Warriors Talks

Now Playing

Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry – 1/7/24

Postgame Warriors Talk: Klay Thompson - 1/7/24

Postgame Warriors Talk: Moses Moody - 1/7/24

Postgame Warriors Talk: Trayce Jackson-Davis - 1/7/24

UP NEXT

The Warriors will conclude their seven-game homestand against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.