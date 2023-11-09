Warriors Narrowly Defeated by Reigning Champs in Denver

Klay Thompson could not get up a clean shot attempt in the final seconds as the Warriors dropped a nail-biter against the Denver Nuggets 108-105 on Wednesday.

The Warriors concluded their four-game road trip with a 2-2 record and moved to 5-2 away from Chase Center on the season. Denver has yet to lose a game on their home floor this season, moving to a perfect 6-0.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 23 Looney - 8 Curry - 4 Thompson - 15 Saric - 8 Looney - 4 Wiggins - 11 Thompson - 6 Paul - 4

DEN

Points Rebounds Assists Jokic - 35 Jokic - 13 Jackson - 6 Jackson - 20 Gordon - 11 Jokic - 5 Porter Jr. - 17 Porter Jr. - 8 Caldwell-Pope/Gordon - 3

DOWN TO THE WIRE

Both teams essentially traded baskets for most of the fourth quarter. In the final 5:05, Nikola Jokic scored or assisted on 10 straight Nuggets' points. Trailing by five with 14 seconds left, Curry hit a leaning 3-pointer that cut the deficit to two. The Warriors then promptly fouled Jokic, who missed a pair of free throws that gave the Dubs a chance to tie or take the lead in regulation. Curry could not convert a left-handed layup and the Warriors fell in a one-possession game.

Curry's Clutch Splash

TWO PLAYERS OF THE WEEK GO HEAD-TO-HEAD

On Wednesday, the two more recent Finals MVPs, Stephen Curry (2022) and Nikola Jokic (2023), shared the court for the first time since Denver's championship in June. Their immense value has been on display so far this season. Heading into Wednesday's game, Curry (1st, 247 points) and Jokic (2nd, 227 points) held the top two spots for total points scored this season, with Curry ranking first in made 3-pointers per game (5.9 3PM) and Jokic ranking second in made field goals per game (11.6 FGM). Jokic (Week 1) and Curry (Week 2) are the two players to win Western Conference Player of the Week this season.

Curry was held scoreless in the first quarter on just two shot attempts, with the Nuggets keying in on him defensively. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope face guarded him for most of the game, denying him the basketball as often as possible. However, in the second quarter, Curry got loose, hitting three 3-pointers in the frame.

Stephen Curry (23 points) and Nikola Jokic (35 points) led their respective teams in scoring, with Curry making a game-high six 3-pointers and Jokic making a game-high 14 field goals. Jokic also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds and has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in each of his first nine games. Curry has hit at least four 3-pointers and led the team in scoring in all nine games.

Curry's Deep Bucket

MOODY MAKES HIS MARK

The Dubs missed their first seven 3-point attempts before Moses Moody ended the dry spell, banking in his first 3-point attempt late in the opening quarter. Trailing by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, Moody hit his second three, which tied the game at 70 with 3:30 remaining in the stanza. Through three quarters, Moody had scored 10 points in 11 minutes and was a plus-eight over that span, helping the Warriors take a two-point lead heading into the final frame (78-76).

Moody Ties the Game

MISSING KEY DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTORS

The Warriors were without two of their best defenders, Draymond Green (personal reasons) and Gary Payton II (illness). Green made his franchise-record eighth All-Defensive team in the 2022-23 season and Head Coach Steve Kerr referred to Payton as the Warriors’ “best on-ball defender.”

Forward Dario Saric started in place of Green, with his floor spacing ability complimenting the inside presence of Kevon Looney in the frontcourt. Looney took the Jokic assignment defensively while Saric guarded Aaron Gordon.

Saric Finishes Over Jokic

The Warriors held Denver to just 38.5 percent from the field in the first half (20/52 FG) but allowed 10 offensive rebounds, giving them second-chance opportunities and 12 more shot attempts. The Nuggets also went 22 minutes without a turnover, committing their first with 1:20 left in the second quarter. In the second half, the Dubs held Denver without an offensive rebound and narrowed the field goal attempts differential to just six (92-86).

Looney and Saric each grabbed eight rebounds on the night. Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis gave the Warriors quality backup big man minutes and all five Warrior reserves had a positive plus-minus.

CURRY MOVES TO 44TH ALL-TIME IN ASSISTS

Stephen Curry came into Wednesday's game three assists behind Nick Van Exel for 44th on the NBA's all-time assists list. Curry dished out four assists, passing Van Exel on a feed to Andrew Wiggins for a layup. Van Exel played four seasons with the Nuggets and one with the Warriors in his 13-year NBA career.

Postgame Warriors Talks

Now Playing

Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry - 11/8/23

Postgame Warriors Talk: Klay Thompson – 11/8/23

Postgame Warriors Talk: Kevon Looney - 11/8/23

Postgame Warriors Talk: Trayce Jackson-Davis - 11/8/23