Warriors Winning Streak Snapped in Cleveland

The Warriors had their five-game winning streak snapped in Cleveland, losing to the Cavaliers 115-104 on Sunday.
Similarly to their opening night loss to the Suns, the Warriors struggled with shooting efficiency, shooting 35.8 percent from the field in Cleveland and 35.6 percent vs. Phoenix. The Cavaliers also used their size to their advantage, outscoring the Dubs 58-24 in the paint.
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Team Leaders
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 28
|Looney - 11
|Green - 8
|Green - 18
|Saric - 5
|Looney - 5
|Kuminga/Thompson - 15
|Wiggins - 5
|Curry - 4
CLE
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Mitchell - 31
|Mobley - 16
|Garland - 7
|Garland - 24
|Allen - 9
|Mitchell - 7
|Strus - 15
|Niang - 6
|Strus - 4
STREAKS SNAPPED
Headed into Sunday's game, the Warriors had won 12 straight matchups against the Cavaliers, their longest active winning streak against an opponent. They had won five straight games this season, including a perfect 4-0 start on the road. However, the Cavaliers snapped all of those streaks on Sunday.
TWO TOP-FIVE SCORERS SQUARE OFF
Headed into Sunday's game, Donovan Mitchell (2nd, 32.8 PPG) and Stephen Curry (5th, 30.8) were top five in the league in points per game. Curry (28 points) and Mitchell (31 points) each led their respective teams in scoring. They also combined for 12 made threes — seven for Curry and five for Mitchell. This marked Curry's third game this season with at least seven made threes.
Curry Handles and Bucket
DRAYMOND STUFFS THE STAT SHEET
Draymond Green had a well-rounded performance, finishing with a season-high 18 points, eight assists and four stocks (three steals and one block). Hitting two first-quarter 3-pointers, Green has now hit multiple threes in three consecutive games. He also went a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
Draymond Green Throws it Down
FIRST-HALF SCORING DROUGHT
The Warriors had a significant first-half scoring drought, going eight minutes and 42 seconds without a field goal, bridging the first and second quarters. The Dubs shot 19 percent from the field in the second quarter (5-for-27), struggling to get quality looks at the basket and unable to hit perimeter shots. The Cavaliers had the league's best defensive rating last season, anchored by two 7-footers — Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Cleveland outscored the Warriors 28-15 in the frame, taking a 12-point lead into halftime. Fifteen points are the lowest scoring output for the Warriors in any quarter this season.
IRON MAN LOON
Kevon Looney played in his 200th consecutive game on Sunday, becoming the 13th player in franchise history to reach that milestone. Including the playoffs, Looney has played in 234 straight games. Klay Thompson held the Warriors' most recent streak of 200-plus regular season games, playing the first 214 games of his career before missing a game in Cleveland against the Cavaliers in 2014. Antawn Jamison holds the franchise record for consecutive games played (246).
Looney grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds and dished out five assists in 15 minutes of action.
UP NEXT
The Warriors face the Detroit Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday at 4 p.m. Nov. 11 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
MORE NOTABLES:
- The loss snapped the Warriors five-game winning streak including four-straight on the road … Golden State is now 4-1 away from home this season and 1-1 on the current four-game road trip.
- The loss ended the Warriors’ 12-game regular season winning streak over the Cavaliers … Prior to tonight, the last time the Cavaliers defeated the Warriors in a regular season game was on December 25, 2016 (109-108).
- Golden State’s 15 points second in the second quarter were the fewest in any quarter this season (prev. 18, three times).
- Golden State had 10 steals and is now 1-2 in games this season when they have 10-or-more steals.
- The Warriors bench outscored the Cavaliers’ reserves, 33-20, and has done so in each of the seven games this season (282-200, 40.3 to 28.6 ppg).
- Stephen Curry scored a team-high 28 points including a season-high tying seven three-pointers (third time this season) … He is the only player in the NBA this season who has made seven-or-more three pointers in multiple games.
- Kevon Looney, playing in his 200th straight game, grabbed a Warriors’ high 11 rebounds, his fourth double-figure rebounding game of the season … Looney is the 13th Warriors player to appear in 200-or-more consecutive regular season games.
- Draymond Green scored a season-high 18 points to go along with a season best three steals.
- Jonathan Kuminga recorded 15 points, his third-straight double-digit scoring game (five times overall). During that span, Kuminga is averaging 15.3 points per game.