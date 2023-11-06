Warriors Winning Streak Snapped in Cleveland

The Warriors had their five-game winning streak snapped in Cleveland, losing to the Cavaliers 115-104 on Sunday.

Similarly to their opening night loss to the Suns, the Warriors struggled with shooting efficiency, shooting 35.8 percent from the field in Cleveland and 35.6 percent vs. Phoenix. The Cavaliers also used their size to their advantage, outscoring the Dubs 58-24 in the paint.

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 28 Looney - 11 Green - 8 Green - 18 Saric - 5 Looney - 5 Kuminga/Thompson - 15 Wiggins - 5 Curry - 4

CLE

Points Rebounds Assists Mitchell - 31 Mobley - 16 Garland - 7 Garland - 24 Allen - 9 Mitchell - 7 Strus - 15 Niang - 6 Strus - 4

STREAKS SNAPPED

Headed into Sunday's game, the Warriors had won 12 straight matchups against the Cavaliers, their longest active winning streak against an opponent. They had won five straight games this season, including a perfect 4-0 start on the road. However, the Cavaliers snapped all of those streaks on Sunday.



TWO TOP-FIVE SCORERS SQUARE OFF

Headed into Sunday's game, Donovan Mitchell (2nd, 32.8 PPG) and Stephen Curry (5th, 30.8) were top five in the league in points per game. Curry (28 points) and Mitchell (31 points) each led their respective teams in scoring. They also combined for 12 made threes — seven for Curry and five for Mitchell. This marked Curry's third game this season with at least seven made threes.

DRAYMOND STUFFS THE STAT SHEET

Draymond Green had a well-rounded performance, finishing with a season-high 18 points, eight assists and four stocks (three steals and one block). Hitting two first-quarter 3-pointers, Green has now hit multiple threes in three consecutive games. He also went a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

FIRST-HALF SCORING DROUGHT

The Warriors had a significant first-half scoring drought, going eight minutes and 42 seconds without a field goal, bridging the first and second quarters. The Dubs shot 19 percent from the field in the second quarter (5-for-27), struggling to get quality looks at the basket and unable to hit perimeter shots. The Cavaliers had the league's best defensive rating last season, anchored by two 7-footers — Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Cleveland outscored the Warriors 28-15 in the frame, taking a 12-point lead into halftime. Fifteen points are the lowest scoring output for the Warriors in any quarter this season.

IRON MAN LOON

Kevon Looney played in his 200th consecutive game on Sunday, becoming the 13th player in franchise history to reach that milestone. Including the playoffs, Looney has played in 234 straight games. Klay Thompson held the Warriors' most recent streak of 200-plus regular season games, playing the first 214 games of his career before missing a game in Cleveland against the Cavaliers in 2014. Antawn Jamison holds the franchise record for consecutive games played (246).

Looney grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds and dished out five assists in 15 minutes of action.

UP NEXT

The Warriors face the Detroit Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday at 4 p.m. Nov. 11 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

