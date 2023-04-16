Warriors Lose Nail Biter in Game 1 to Sacramento

The Warriors were unable to overcome 70 combined points from De'Aaron Fox (38) and Malik Monk (32), losing the opening game of their first round series in Sacramento 126-123 on Saturday.

In his first game back from a nearly two-month absence, Andrew Wiggins missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the left corner with 10.3 seconds remaining. Wiggins scored 17 points in 28 minutes but made just one of eight 3-point attempts. Stephen Curry was also unable to make a potential game-tying triple at the end.

Game 1 Highlights: Warriors 123 - Kings 126 | 4/15/23

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 30 Green - 9 Green - 11 Thompson - 21 Looney - 9 Thompson - 5 Poole/Wiggins - 17 Curry/Thompson - 6 DiVincenzo - 4

SAC

Points Rebounds Assists Fox - 38 Sabonis - 16 Fox - 5 Monk - 32 Barnes - 7 Mitchell - 4 Lyles - 16 Len - 7 Four tied - 2

Intense From the Jump

Golden 1 Center was rocking as the Sacramento Kings hosted their first playoff game since the 2005-06 season. However, the Road Warriors weren't rattled by the hostile environment. The Warriors, who rank sixth in defensive rating since the All-Star break, held the Kings to just 10-for-29 shooting in the opening quarter while recording three steals and blocks. The Kings made up for their subpar shooting in the first quarter by crashing the offensive glass, grabbing seven offensive rebounds, which resulted in seven second-chance points. The Warriors and Kings remained knotted at 29 after the opening frame.

Draymond Green shows off the vision for the slick assist

Kings Storm Back

Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry combined for 15 points in the second quarter as the Warriors headed into halftime with a 61-55 lead. Despite jumping out to their largest lead of the game (10 points) in the third quarter, the Warriors ended the quarter trailing by one, as the Kings closed the third on a 15-4 run. The Warriors have yet to win a road game when trailing after three quarters all season (0-25).

Late Push By Splash Brothers

Fresh off the bench after a timeout, Klay Thompson splashed a 3-pointer to give the Dubs a 108-107 lead with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter. Thompson drained another triple less than a minute later to put them ahead 111-110. Then, Stephen Curry exploded down the stretch with 10 of his team-high 30 points in the final five minutes. However, De'Aaron Fox, the NBA leader in clutch points, wouldn't be denied, scoring 15 of his game-high 38 points in the final frame.

Steph with one of the day's best plays!

Welcome Back, Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins returned to the Warriors lineup just in time for the postseason. The former All-Star came off the bench for the first time in his career but got straight to work. With speedy Kings' guard Davion Mitchell attacking the rim in transition, Wiggins came from behind and blocked his shot against the glass for the rejection. About two minutes later, Wiggins scored his first bucket since his return, a side-step jumper over former Warrior Harrison Barnes. Wiggins finished with 17 points and four blocks in 28 minutes.

Andrew Wiggins with the great play!

Stifling Defense on Sabonis

The Warriors made a concerted effort to sag off Domantas Sabonis on the perimeter and challenge him at the basket. Kevon Looney and Draymond Green led the charge on that front, altering most of his inside attempts. Sabonis shot just 5-for-17 from the field and 2-for-10 after the first quarter. Sabonis only shot one 3-pointer, missed all of his jumpshots and missed numerous looks right at the basket with excellent contests from Dubs defenders.