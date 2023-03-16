Curry Scores 50 But Warriors Road Losing Streak Continues

Stephen Curry put on a show in Los Angeles, scoring 50 points, but the Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 134-126 on Wednesday.

Curry became the first 35-year-old to score 50 points and hit eight 3-pointers in a single game. As a team, the Warriors shot 55.7 percent from the field and 47.2 percent from three. However, several glaring flaws ultimately cost them the game. The Warriors had 12 turnovers in the first half and the Clippers scored 20 points on 16 Dubs’ turnovers overall. The Dubs also allowed 16 offensive rebounds and 27 second-chance points.

The Warriors have now lost nine consecutive road games. They fall to 1-17 on the road when allowing their opponent to hit 15 or more threes. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers, winners of four straight, with 30 points and eight rebounds.

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 50 Looney - 13 Curry - 6 Poole - 19 D. Green - 8 D. Green - 5 Thompson - 15 DiVincenzo - 6 Poole - 5

LAC

Points Rebounds Assists Leonard - 30 Zubac - 16 George - 7 George - 24 Westbrook - 9 Westbrook - 7 Zubac - 19 Leonard - 8 Leonard - 5

Curry's 39th 20-Point Quarter

After a 20-point first half, Stephen Curry became the 33rd player in NBA history to have at least 600 games with 20 or more points. However, Curry’s night was just getting started. The two-time MVP opened up the third quarter in attack mode. His eyes lit up when seeing Ivica Zubac show after a Kevon Looney ball screen. He created space with a stepback and launched the three over the outstretched arms of Kawhi Leonard, who had come over to help. With 10:28 left, Curry again picked on Zubac, blowing past him with a crossover and getting to the rim. If it wasn’t already clear that this was Curry’s night, the spin move he hit on Paul George, followed by the off-balance fallaway jumper, told the story. Curry would go on to score 14 points in the final 4:30 in the period. The reigning Finals MVP now has 39 career 20-pointer quarters, the most by any player over the last 25 seasons.

Curry Continues to Break Records

On Wednesday, Curry scored 50 points for the second time this season and the 12th time in his career. He surpassed Michael Jordan and tied Wilt Chamberlain with his seventh 50-point game after turning 30 years old. Curry shot 20-for-28 from the field and 8-for-14 from 3-point range. After celebrating his 35th birthday on Tuesday, Curry became the first 35-year-old with 50 points and eight or more threes.

Beat on the Boards

The Warriors were outrebounded 16-7 by the Clippers on the offensive glass and 44-36 overall. Ivica Zubac (5) and Russell Westbrook (4) were the most active, combining for nine offensive rebounds. Kevon Looney did his part, grabbing five offensive rebounds (13 overall), but no other Warrior grabbed more than one. The Clippers' offensive rebounding resulted in 27 second-chance points.

Postgame Warriors Talks Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry - 3/15/23 Warriors guard Stephen Curry addresses the media after a Warriors' 134-126 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Postgame Warriors Talk: Steve Kerr – 3/15/23 Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr addresses the media after a Warriors' 134-126 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Postgame Warriors Talk: Draymond Green – 3/15/23 Warriors forward Draymond Green addresses the media after a Warriors' 134-126 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Postgame Warriors Talk: Kevon Looney – 3/15/23 Warriors center Kevon Looney addresses the media after a Warriors' 134-126 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Draymond Green's 16th Technical

Late in the second quarter, Draymond Green picked up his 16th technical foul, which, if it stands, would force him to serve a one-game suspension against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Up Next

The Dubs have four more games on this road trip; next up against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, before meeting the Memphis Grizzlies (Saturday), Houston Rockets (Monday) and Dallas Mavericks (Wednesday).

