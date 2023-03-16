Curry Scores 50 But Warriors Road Losing Streak Continues

Stephen Curry put on a show in Los Angeles, scoring 50 points, but the Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 134-126 on Wednesday.
Curry became the first 35-year-old to score 50 points and hit eight 3-pointers in a single game. As a team, the Warriors shot 55.7 percent from the field and 47.2 percent from three. However, several glaring flaws ultimately cost them the game. The Warriors had 12 turnovers in the first half and the Clippers scored 20 points on 16 Dubs’ turnovers overall. The Dubs also allowed 16 offensive rebounds and 27 second-chance points.
The Warriors have now lost nine consecutive road games. They fall to 1-17 on the road when allowing their opponent to hit 15 or more threes. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers, winners of four straight, with 30 points and eight rebounds.
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. LA Clippers
Team Leaders
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 50
|Looney - 13
|Curry - 6
|Poole - 19
|D. Green - 8
|D. Green - 5
|Thompson - 15
|DiVincenzo - 6
|Poole - 5
LAC
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Leonard - 30
|Zubac - 16
|George - 7
|George - 24
|Westbrook - 9
|Westbrook - 7
|Zubac - 19
|Leonard - 8
|Leonard - 5
Curry's 39th 20-Point Quarter
After a 20-point first half, Stephen Curry became the 33rd player in NBA history to have at least 600 games with 20 or more points. However, Curry’s night was just getting started. The two-time MVP opened up the third quarter in attack mode. His eyes lit up when seeing Ivica Zubac show after a Kevon Looney ball screen. He created space with a stepback and launched the three over the outstretched arms of Kawhi Leonard, who had come over to help. With 10:28 left, Curry again picked on Zubac, blowing past him with a crossover and getting to the rim. If it wasn’t already clear that this was Curry’s night, the spin move he hit on Paul George, followed by the off-balance fallaway jumper, told the story. Curry would go on to score 14 points in the final 4:30 in the period. The reigning Finals MVP now has 39 career 20-pointer quarters, the most by any player over the last 25 seasons.
Crafty Off Balance Shot for Curry
Curry Continues to Break Records
On Wednesday, Curry scored 50 points for the second time this season and the 12th time in his career. He surpassed Michael Jordan and tied Wilt Chamberlain with his seventh 50-point game after turning 30 years old. Curry shot 20-for-28 from the field and 8-for-14 from 3-point range. After celebrating his 35th birthday on Tuesday, Curry became the first 35-year-old with 50 points and eight or more threes.
Curry Drills the Three Over Leonard
Beat on the Boards
The Warriors were outrebounded 16-7 by the Clippers on the offensive glass and 44-36 overall. Ivica Zubac (5) and Russell Westbrook (4) were the most active, combining for nine offensive rebounds. Kevon Looney did his part, grabbing five offensive rebounds (13 overall), but no other Warrior grabbed more than one. The Clippers' offensive rebounding resulted in 27 second-chance points.
Postgame Warriors Talks
Draymond Green's 16th Technical
Late in the second quarter, Draymond Green picked up his 16th technical foul, which, if it stands, would force him to serve a one-game suspension against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.
Curry Goes Backdoor for the Layup
Up Next
The Dubs have four more games on this road trip; next up against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, before meeting the Memphis Grizzlies (Saturday), Houston Rockets (Monday) and Dallas Mavericks (Wednesday).
MORE NOTABLES:
- The Warriors lost their ninth-straight road game, a season-long streak (prev. eight, first eight road games of the season)… It marks the longest road-losing streak for the Warriors since 10 consecutive losses dating back to the 2019-20 season (12/13/19-1/30/20)…During the current nine game road-losing streak, opponents are outscoring the Warriors, 127.9 to 117.4 points per game, and have scored at least 130 points five times, including the last three.
- Tonight marked the fourth and final game of the Warriors and Clippers season-series (2-2) with each team winning both their home games… The Clippers have won five of the last six meetings versus the Warriors in Los Angeles, including the last three consecutively.
- The Warriors fell to 0-21 on the road this season when they trail entering the fourth quarter (99-93 tonight).
- Tonight marked the Warriors’ seventh loss of the season when scoring 120-or-more points, falling to 24-7.
- Stephen Curry scored a game-high, and season-high-tying 50 points (11/16 at PHX), marking his 12th career 50-point game, giving him sole possession of the ninth-most 50-point games in NBA history (breaking a tie with Allen Iverson with 11)… When Curry scores at least 50 points, the Warriors are 8-4 all-time (0-2 this season) with all four losses coming on the road… Curry made eight 3-pointers, extending his NBA-record streak of making at least one 3-pointer to 233 regular season games… Tonight marked his 600th career 20-point game, becoming the 33rd player in league history to reach the milestone and the 21st to do so with a single franchise, according to the Elias Sports Bureau… He scored 21 points in the third quarter, tying the most points he’s scored in any quarter this season (21, Q2, 10/23 vs. SAC).. It was his second 20-point quarter of the season and 39th of his career.
- Kevon Looney grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds, his third consecutive game with 10-or-more rebounds… He added to his career-best single-season mark of 28 games with double-figure rebounds.
- Jordan Poole posted a reserve-high 19 points and has scored in double figures in each of the last 17 games, the third longest single-season streak of his career behind streaks of 26 and 21 games.