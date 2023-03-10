Warriors Allow a Season-High 48 First Quarter Points in Loss to Grizzlies

Trailing from wire-to-wire, the Warriors lost to the Grizzlies 131-110 on Thursday in Memphis. The Warriors have now lost eight consecutive road games, dropping to 7-26 away from home this season. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 29 points, while Memphis guard Tyus Jones filled in for Ja Morant with 22 points and a game-high 11 assists.

For the seventh consecutive first half, the Warriors were down by double-digits. The Grizzlies opened the game by hitting seven of their first nine shots, while the Dubs made only one of their first eight attempts. Memphis scored a season-high 48 points in the first quarter, which was also the most points the Warriors have allowed in a quarter this season.

In the second quarter, the Dubs went on a 19-5 run to cut the lead to six, 55-49. During this run, Stephen Curry scored 10 points, Ty Jerome hit two 3-pointers and Patrick Baldwin Jr. added a three of his own. For the remainder of the half, the Grizzlies outscored the Dubs by 12, heading into the break with a 77-59 advantage.

The Warriors won the third quarter (34-22) but lost the fourth (32-17) and the game, dropping to sixth-place in the Western Conference.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 29 Curry - 7 Green - 7 Poole - 22 Looney - 7 Curry - 4 D. Green - 16 D.Green - 5 Iguodala/Poole - 4

MEM

Points Rebounds Assists Jones - 22 Jackson Jr. - 11 Jones - 11 Bane - 21 Tillman - 8 Bane - 6 Jackson Jr. - 21 Aldama - 15 Brooks - 6

20 Point First Quarter Deficit

After scoring 48 points in the first quarter, the Grizzlies jumped out to a 20-point lead. The Grizzlies made 18 field goals on 64 percent shooting, compared to just eight made field goals and 35 percent shooting for the Dubs. The Grizzlies only have one game this season with more than 48 points in a quarter, when they scored 51 points in the third quarter against the Clippers on March 5. The Warriors have allowed 40 or more points in a quarter 13 times this season, but 48 points by the Grizzlies was the most they’ve allowed all year.

Draymond Green Feeds Stephen Curry for the 3-Pointer

Grizzlies Use Size to Their Advantage

The Warriors decided to go small in their starting lineup, bringing center Kevon Looney off the bench and starting guard Klay Thompson at power forward. The Grizzlies took advantage, outrebounding the Warriors 42-to-32 and scoring 20 more points in the paint (56-36). Grizzlies frontcourt players Xavier Tillman (8) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (9) combined for 17 rebounds.

Getting to the Charity Stripe

A positive takeaway from this game was how aggressive the Warriors were when attacking the basket. Heading into this game, the Warriors ranked 30th in free throw attempts per game (20.0). However, the Warriors shot six more free throws than the Grizzlies (24-18) and made 10 more overall (23-13). Jordan Poole led the way, shooting 10-for-10 from the line, while Draymond Green went 6-for-6 on free throws.

Curry Goes Coast to Coast

Postgame Warriors Talks Postgame Warriors Talk: Steve Kerr – 3/9/23 Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr addresses the media after the Warriors' 131-110 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Postgame Warriors Talk: Draymond Green – 3/9/23 Warriors forward Draymond Green addresses the media after the Warriors' 131-110 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

Postgame Warriors Talk: Ty Jerome – 3/9/23 Warriors guard Ty Jerome addresses the media after the Warriors' 131-110 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

More Curry Splashes

The league leader with 5.0 made 3-pointers per game, Stephen Curry added four more to bring his season total to 204, his NBA record 10th season with at least 200 treys. Curry displayed some vintage showmanship during his 29-point effort, including in the second quarter when he attacked his defender with a crossover and side-step before knocking down a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired. Curry scored 12 of his 29 points in the second quarter as the primary catalyst of a 19-5 Dubs run.

Curry Beats the Shot Clock Buzzer

Up Next

The Dubs head back home for two more nationally televised games against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday (5:30 p.m.; ABC) and Phoenix Suns on Monday (7 p.m.; ESPN, NBCSBA).

MORE NOTABLES:

Golden State leads the four-game regular season series against Memphis, 2-1, with the final meeting scheduled for 3/18 at FedExForum … The Grizzlies have won five of the last six regular season meetings against the Warriors, including the last four in Memphis.

Grizzlies’ 48 first-quarter points are the most scored by a Warriors opponent in any quarter this season (prev. 47, Q2, 12/14 at IND) … According to ESPN Stats & Info, it’s the most allowed by the Warriors in any quarter since 2014-15.

The Warriors fall to 3-27 this season when outshot by an opponent from the field, including 2-20 when the opponent shoots at least 50 percent from the field.

This is the second time this season the Warriors have allowed at least 130 points in two straight games (131 tonight, 137 at OKC and 12/20 at NYK – 132, 12/21 at BKN – 143).