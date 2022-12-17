Warriors Road Woes Continue in Philadelphia

A shorthanded Warriors squad started out hot but couldn’t keep the momentum going in Friday’s 118-106 loss in Philadelphia.

The Warriors hit nine of their first 3-point attempts and made 17 treys for the game, but Joel Embiid (34 points, 13 rebounds) and James Harden (27 points, nine assists) led the way for the Sixers (16-12), who handed the Dubs their third straight loss to open this season-long six-game road trip.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Injuries to Stephen Curry (left shoulder soreness), Andrew Wiggins (right adductor tightness) and Draymond Green (right quadriceps contusion) had the Warriors without three starters, but Jordan Poole came through with a strong second half and led the team with 29 points, and Kevon Looney came just one assist short of his first-career triple-double.

With the loss, the Warriors fall to 14-16 on the season and 2-14 on the road, and they’ll look to get back in the win column when they visit the Raptors on Sunday (3 p.m.; NBCSBA).

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 29 Looney - 11 Looney - 9 DiVincenzo - 17 DiVincenzo - 10 DiVincenzo - 6 Looney - 14 J. Green - 8 Poole/Jerome - 4

PHI

Points Rebounds Assists Embiid - 34 Embiid - 13 Harden - 9 Harden - 27 Melton - 9 Melton - 7 Melton - 17 Tucker/Milton - 6 Embiid - 4

DIVINCENZO SHOWS OFF THE RANGE

Donte DiVincenzo made his second straight start, and he proved quickly he was up to the task. The veteran guard made all five of his 3-point attempts in the opening quarter, and the 15 points marked the most he has ever scored in a single quarter. DiVincenzo finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, logging his first double-double of the season.

DiVincenzo First Quarter Splash Party

With DiVincenzo leading the way, the Warriors led by as many as 11 points in the first quarter. But Philadelphia controlled the game after the opening quarter, taking their first lead of the game early in the third quarter. The teams would exchange the lead seven times in the third quarter, but Philadelphia surged ahead for good with a 15-3 run midway through the period, and the Warriors would never get closer than five the rest of the way.

LOONEY’S ALL-AROUND GAME

Kevon Looney had his hands full dealing with Joel Embiid, but he helped keep the Warriors in the game right up until the final minutes by doing a little bit of everything. His 14 points and 11 rebounds marked his second double-double of the season, and he also had a career-high nine assists to go along with two steals and two blocks.

POOLE FINISHES STRONG

After scoring eight points in the first half, Jordan Poole came on strong in the second half. He knocked down three straight 3-pointers early in the third quarter, and he’d go on to score 21 of his 29 points in the third and fourth quarters.

Poole Party