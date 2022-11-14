Dubs Go Cold Late in Loss to Kings

The Golden State Warriors fell 122-115 to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night at Golden 1 Center.

Leading 113-110 with four minutes remaining, the Dubs made just one shot the rest of the way to come up short in Sacramento.

Stephen Curry scored a team-high 27 points, with Andrew Wiggins right behind him, recording 26 points. Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with a 26-point, 22-rebound and eight-assist performance.

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 27 Looney - 10 D. Green - 11 Wiggins - 26 D. Green - 7 Curry - 4 Poole - 18 Thompson - 7 Thompson - 3

SAC

Points Rebounds Assists Sabonis - 26 Sabonis - 22 Fox - 8 Fox - 22 Davis - 6 Sabonis - 8 Murray - 21 Huerter - 5 Huerter/Monk - 4

Fast Start

The Warriors got off to a hot shooting start, scoring a season-high-tying 39 points in the first quarter as the team held a 13-point advantage going into the second frame. The Dubs hit six triples in the quarter, the most they have made in a first quarter of any game this season. Stephen Curry scored 13 of his 27 points on the night in the quarter, while Jordan Poole scored nine points off the bench in the frame.

Curry in His Bag

Warriors Make Run in Fourth

When Stephen Curry and Draymond Green entered the game with 9:03 left in the fourth quarter, the Kings held a nine-point lead, their largest of the night. But a Curry three started a 15-3 Warriors run to give the Dubs a 113-110 lead. But the Kings responded with a flurry of their own, going on a 9-0 run to regain the lead and ultimately hold on for the win.

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Sacramento Kings

Draymond Dishes Again

For the second consecutive game, Draymond Green dished out double-digit assists. The forward recorded a team-high 11 assists on the night, to go along with seven rebounds, six points and a block.

Draymond's Dish

Wiggins' Consistency

Andrew Wiggins put together another strong performance on Sunday. Wiggins scored eight of the team's first 15 points on the night and finished with 26 points on 10-for-18 shooting. Wiggins is averaging 19.0 points per game this season on a career-best 49.7 percent shooting from the field. Wiggins also added four rebounds, two assists and two steals on Sunday, and leads the team in steals this season (1.4 SPG).

Wiggins' Put-Back Slam

Up Next

The Dubs turnaround from this one will be really quick, as the team hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night (7 p.m., NBCSBA). Expect more youth in the Dubs' lineup on the second night of a back-to-back. The Warriors’ Hall of Fame trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin will be calling the game for NBC Sports Bay Area and the Warriors will celebrate the occasion by wearing their Classic jerseys that became popular during the Run TMC era.

Postgame Warriors Talk Postgame Warriors Talk: Steve Kerr – 11/13/22 Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr addresses the media after the Warriors' 122-115 loss against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry – 11/13/22 Stephen Curry addresses the media after the Warriors' 122-115 loss against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Postgame Warriors Talk: Draymond Green – 11/13/22 Draymond Green addresses the media after the Warriors' 122-115 loss against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Postgame Warriors Talk: Kevon Looney – 11/13/22 Kevon Looney addresses the media after the Warriors' 122-115 loss against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

