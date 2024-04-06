Game Preview: Warriors vs. Utah Jazz - 4/7/24

HOME SWEET HOME

After two road games in Texas, the Warriors will return to Chase Center to host the Utah Jazz on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The Warriors have won six of their last seven games, while the Jazz have lost 11 straight heading into Sunday's matchup.

FAN NIGHT AT CHASE CENTER

Sunday is fan night at Chase Center and all fans in attendance will receive a Warriors fan night shirt presented by Adobe.

LAST TIME OUT

After snapping the Mavericks' winning streak at Chase Center on Tuesday, the Warriors had their streak ended in a 108-106 loss in Dallas on Friday. With both teams short-handed, PJ Washington was a difference maker for the Mavericks, scoring a game-high 32 points with five made threes. Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors, scoring half of his 28 points in the fourth quarter. After Washington's go-ahead field goal, the Warriors were unable to convert the potential game-winning 3-point attempt. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks

UNIFORMS

GSW: Statement Edition

UTA: Association Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Moses Moody, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis

UTA: Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, Brice Sensabaugh, Taylor Hendricks and Omer Yurtseven

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: TBD. Team Notes

UTA: TBD. Team Notes

ANOTHER SHOOTING MILESTONE FOR CURRY

With five made 3-pointers on Friday, Stephen Curry has 339 threes this season, passing his 2020-21 campaign for the fourth-best mark in NBA history. This is the third-highest single-season feat for Curry, who is 15 made threes away from his 2018-19 season. James Harden (378 3PM, 2018-19 season) is the only player in league history to make more 3-pointers in a season than Curry has this year.

TEAM LEADERS

GSW UTA PTS: Curry (26.5) PTS: Markkanen (23.2) REB: Green (7.2) REB: Collins (8.5) AST: Paul (6.9) AST: Clarkson (5.0)