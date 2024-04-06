Game Preview: Warriors vs. Utah Jazz - 4/7/24

HOME SWEET HOME
After two road games in Texas, the Warriors will return to Chase Center to host the Utah Jazz on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The Warriors have won six of their last seven games, while the Jazz have lost 11 straight heading into Sunday's matchup.
FAN NIGHT AT CHASE CENTER
Sunday is fan night at Chase Center and all fans in attendance will receive a Warriors fan night shirt presented by Adobe.
Warriors vs. Jazz
April 7 | Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: NBCSBA (local), League Pass (national)
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network
LAST TIME OUT
After snapping the Mavericks' winning streak at Chase Center on Tuesday, the Warriors had their streak ended in a 108-106 loss in Dallas on Friday. With both teams short-handed, PJ Washington was a difference maker for the Mavericks, scoring a game-high 32 points with five made threes. Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors, scoring half of his 28 points in the fourth quarter. After Washington's go-ahead field goal, the Warriors were unable to convert the potential game-winning 3-point attempt. » Full Game Recap
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks
UNIFORMS
GSW: Statement Edition
UTA: Association Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Moses Moody, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis
UTA: Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, Brice Sensabaugh, Taylor Hendricks and Omer Yurtseven
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: TBD. Team Notes
UTA: TBD. Team Notes
ANOTHER SHOOTING MILESTONE FOR CURRY
With five made 3-pointers on Friday, Stephen Curry has 339 threes this season, passing his 2020-21 campaign for the fourth-best mark in NBA history. This is the third-highest single-season feat for Curry, who is 15 made threes away from his 2018-19 season. James Harden (378 3PM, 2018-19 season) is the only player in league history to make more 3-pointers in a season than Curry has this year.
TEAM LEADERS
|PTS: Curry (26.5)
|PTS: Markkanen (23.2)
|REB: Green (7.2)
|REB: Collins (8.5)
|AST: Paul (6.9)
|AST: Clarkson (5.0)
UTAH SCOUTING REPORT
The Utah Jazz have been significantly worse on the road this season (9-29) than at home (20-19). Their road woes are largely responsible for their 12th-place ranking in the Western Conference, nine games below the 11th-place Rockets. Utah has four starters averaging at least 15 points per game — Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson and John Collins. However, having already been eliminated from postseason contention, the Jazz are prioritizing developing their younger talent.