Game Preview: Warriors at Houston Rockets - 4/4/24

PIVOTAL MATCHUP IN HOUSTON
Riding the longest active winning streak in the league, the Warriors will head to Houston to face the Rockets on Thursday. The Rockets recently went on an 11-game winning streak before dropping their last two games. The Dubs are three games ahead of Houston for 10th place in the West and have already secured the head-to-head tiebreaker. » Standings Watch
Warriors at Rockets
April 4 | Tipoff: 5 p.m.
WATCH: NBCSBA (local), League Pass (national)
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network
LAST TIME OUT
The Warriors extended their winning streak to five with a 104-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Tuesday. They also snapped the Mavericks' streak of 11 straight wins in games that the NBA's leading scorer, Luka Doncic, played. » Full Game Recap
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|HOU
|41-34
|38-37
|10th in West
|11th in West
|PTS: 117.8 (8th)
|PTS: 114.1 (16th)
|REB: 46.8 (1st)
|REB: 45.8 (3rd)
|AST: 29.2 (4th)
|AST: 24.7 (t-25th)
UNIFORMS
GSW: Icon Edition
HOU: City Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis
HOU: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr.
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Jonathan Kuminga (bilateral knee tendinitis) and Dario Šarić (right knee lateral joint line pain) are out. Team Notes
HOU: Alperen Sengun (right ankle sprain), Tari Eason (left tibia surgery) and Steven Adams (right knee PCL surgery) are out. Team Notes
GREEN SECOND IN FRANCHISE HISTORY IN GAMES PLAYED
In Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, Draymond Green passed Chris Mullin for the second-most games played in franchise history. Green did a bit of everything, tallying 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. He became the first Warrior since himself in 2021 to record at least four steals in consecutive games. Green scored six points on a perfect 3-for-3 from the field in the fourth quarter and had a clutch block to preserve the lead. » Read More
Draymond Green says no!
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|HOU
|PTS: Curry (26.4)
|PTS: Sengun (21.1)
|REB: Green (7.2)
|REB: Sengun (9.3)
|AST: Paul (6.8)
|AST: VanVleet (8.0)
HOUSTON SCOUTING REPORT
The Houston Rockets are one of 11 teams in the Western Conference with a winning record 75 games into their season. In his first season with the Rockets, reigning Coach of the Month for the conference, Ime Udoka, has already improved the team's win total by 16 games. Adding veteran contributors like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks has undoubtedly helped, but so has the ascension of third-year guard Jalen Green, who averaged 30.2 points and shot 45.0 percent from three over their recent 11-game winning streak.