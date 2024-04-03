Game Preview: Warriors at Houston Rockets - 4/4/24

PIVOTAL MATCHUP IN HOUSTON

Riding the longest active winning streak in the league, the Warriors will head to Houston to face the Rockets on Thursday. The Rockets recently went on an 11-game winning streak before dropping their last two games. The Dubs are three games ahead of Houston for 10th place in the West and have already secured the head-to-head tiebreaker. » Standings Watch

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors extended their winning streak to five with a 104-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Tuesday. They also snapped the Mavericks' streak of 11 straight wins in games that the NBA's leading scorer, Luka Doncic, played. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW HOU 41-34 38-37 10th in West 11th in West PTS: 117.8 (8th) PTS: 114.1 (16th) REB: 46.8 (1st) REB: 45.8 (3rd) AST: 29.2 (4th) AST: 24.7 (t-25th)



UNIFORMS

GSW: Icon Edition

HOU: City Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis

HOU: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr.

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Jonathan Kuminga (bilateral knee tendinitis) and Dario Šarić (right knee lateral joint line pain) are out. Team Notes

HOU: Alperen Sengun (right ankle sprain), Tari Eason (left tibia surgery) and Steven Adams (right knee PCL surgery) are out. Team Notes

GREEN SECOND IN FRANCHISE HISTORY IN GAMES PLAYED

In Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, Draymond Green passed Chris Mullin for the second-most games played in franchise history. Green did a bit of everything, tallying 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. He became the first Warrior since himself in 2021 to record at least four steals in consecutive games. Green scored six points on a perfect 3-for-3 from the field in the fourth quarter and had a clutch block to preserve the lead. » Read More

Draymond Green says no!

TEAM LEADERS

GSW HOU PTS: Curry (26.4) PTS: Sengun (21.1) REB: Green (7.2) REB: Sengun (9.3) AST: Paul (6.8) AST: VanVleet (8.0)

