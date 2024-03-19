Game Preview: Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies - 3/20/24

DUBS HOST GRIZZLIES ON WEDNESDAY

The Warriors will continue their three-game homestand, hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Wednesday. The Dubs and Grizzlies have split their two previous matchups, meaning their final meeting in the Bay will decide the season series.

FREE PEPSI OFFER

All Pepsi Club Tickets in sections 126-129 for Wednesday's game will come with a complimentary fountain soda.

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson found Trayce Jackson-Davis for several rim-rocking dunks in the Warriors' 119-112 loss to the New York Knicks at Chase Center on Monday. Jackson-Davis finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds on a perfect 9-for-9 shooting, while Thompson added 18 points and a team-high eight assists. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. New York Knicks

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW MEM 35-32 23-46 10th in West 13th in West PTS: 118.3 (7th) PTS: 105.9 (30th) REB: 46.6 (2nd) REB: 42.1 (25th) AST: 28.7 (t-6th) AST: 24.9 (23rd)



UNIFORMS

GSW: City Edition

MEM: Association Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green

MEM: John Konchar, Desmond Bane, GG Jackson, Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr.

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (low back soreness) and Moses Moody (left knee soreness) are questionable. Team Notes

MEM: Santi Aldama (left elbow soreness) is questionable. Brandon Clarke (left achilles tendon repair), Ja Morant (right shoulder labral repair), Marcus Smart (right finger central slip tear), Scotty Pippen Jr. (left shin contusion), Derrick Rose (right groin and lower back injury recovery), Luke Kennard (personal reasons), Yuta Watanabe (personal reasons), Lamar Stevens (left adductor strain) and Zaire Williams (right lower back hip flexor strain) are out. Team Notes

JACKSON-DAVIS MAKES HISTORY

Trayce Jackson-Davis became the first Warriors' rookie to make at least nine field goals without missing a shot on Wednesday. Jackson-Davis finished with 19 points and five dunks, including a poster slam in the fourth quarter. The previous high for made field goals without a miss for a Dubs' rookie was eight for Larry Smith in 1981.

Trayce Jackson-Davis slams home the alley-oop

TEAM LEADERS

GSW MEM PTS: Curry (27.0) PTS: Bane (24.4) REB: Green (7.1) REB: Aldama (5.6) AST: Paul (6.9) AST: Bane (5.3)