Game Preview: Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies - 3/20/24

DUBS HOST GRIZZLIES ON WEDNESDAY
The Warriors will continue their three-game homestand, hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Wednesday. The Dubs and Grizzlies have split their two previous matchups, meaning their final meeting in the Bay will decide the season series.
FREE PEPSI OFFER
All Pepsi Club Tickets in sections 126-129 for Wednesday's game will come with a complimentary fountain soda.
Warriors vs. Grizzlies
March 20 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.
WATCH: NBCSBA (local), League Pass (national)
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network
BUY TICKETS
LAST TIME OUT
Klay Thompson found Trayce Jackson-Davis for several rim-rocking dunks in the Warriors' 119-112 loss to the New York Knicks at Chase Center on Monday. Jackson-Davis finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds on a perfect 9-for-9 shooting, while Thompson added 18 points and a team-high eight assists. » Full Game Recap
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. New York Knicks
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|MEM
|35-32
|23-46
|10th in West
|13th in West
|PTS: 118.3 (7th)
|PTS: 105.9 (30th)
|REB: 46.6 (2nd)
|REB: 42.1 (25th)
|AST: 28.7 (t-6th)
|AST: 24.9 (23rd)
UNIFORMS
GSW: City Edition
MEM: Association Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green
MEM: John Konchar, Desmond Bane, GG Jackson, Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr.
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Draymond Green (low back soreness) and Moses Moody (left knee soreness) are questionable. Team Notes
MEM: Santi Aldama (left elbow soreness) is questionable. Brandon Clarke (left achilles tendon repair), Ja Morant (right shoulder labral repair), Marcus Smart (right finger central slip tear), Scotty Pippen Jr. (left shin contusion), Derrick Rose (right groin and lower back injury recovery), Luke Kennard (personal reasons), Yuta Watanabe (personal reasons), Lamar Stevens (left adductor strain) and Zaire Williams (right lower back hip flexor strain) are out. Team Notes
JACKSON-DAVIS MAKES HISTORY
Trayce Jackson-Davis became the first Warriors' rookie to make at least nine field goals without missing a shot on Wednesday. Jackson-Davis finished with 19 points and five dunks, including a poster slam in the fourth quarter. The previous high for made field goals without a miss for a Dubs' rookie was eight for Larry Smith in 1981.
Trayce Jackson-Davis slams home the alley-oop
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|MEM
|PTS: Curry (27.0)
|PTS: Bane (24.4)
|REB: Green (7.1)
|REB: Aldama (5.6)
|AST: Paul (6.9)
|AST: Bane (5.3)
MEMPHIS SCOUTING REPORT
The Memphis Grizzlies have been short-handed all season but recently got one of their top scorers, Desmond Bane, back after missing the past two months with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain. Bane is averaging 24.4 points this season, the most on the team among players who have played at least 10 games. Without their best player, Ja Morant, Memphis will rely on Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. for increased production. Despite shooting just 37.8 percent from the field, the Grizzlies took the Sacramento Kings to overtime before losing on Monday, marking their third consecutive loss after three straight wins.