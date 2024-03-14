Game Preview: Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers - 3/16/24

FACING SO-CAL RIVALS ON SATURDAY

The Lakers and Warriors have been jockeying between ninth and 10th place in the Western Conference playoff/play-in race, with Los Angeles currently a game ahead for ninth. Saturday's matchup will be their third of four head-to-head meetings, with the season series tied 1-1. » Standings Watch

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors were held below 100 points for the fourth time this season in their 109-99 loss to the Mavericks in Dallas on Wednesday. Jonathan Kuminga led the way with a game-high 27 points on 8-for-17 shooting and 2-for-2 from behind the arc. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW LAL 34-31 36-31 10th in West 9th in West PTS: 118.5 (7th) PTS: 117.1 (10th) REB: 46.8 (2nd) REB: 42.5 (22nd) AST: 29.1 (5th) AST: 28.4 (7th)



UNIFORMS

GSW: Icon Edition

LAL: Association Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis

LAL: D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: TBD. Team Notes

LAL: TBD. Team Notes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CURRY

Ten-time All-Star Stephen Curry celebrated his 36th birthday on Thursday and is the second-oldest current All-Star in the league, only trailing Lakers' forward LeBron James (age 39). Curry has missed the last three games with a right ankle sprain but is expected to return with the team to practice on Friday after recently practicing with the Santa Cruz Warriors. He will be re-evaluated following Friday's practice, giving more insight into his potential status for Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS

GSW LAL PTS: Curry (26.9) PTS: James (25.2) REB: Green (7.0) REB: Davis (12.4) AST: Paul (7.1) AST: James (8.0)

