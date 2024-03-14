Game Preview: Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers - 3/16/24

FACING SO-CAL RIVALS ON SATURDAY
The Lakers and Warriors have been jockeying between ninth and 10th place in the Western Conference playoff/play-in race, with Los Angeles currently a game ahead for ninth. Saturday's matchup will be their third of four head-to-head meetings, with the season series tied 1-1. » Standings Watch
Warriors at Lakers
March 16 | Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: ABC
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network
LAST TIME OUT
The Warriors were held below 100 points for the fourth time this season in their 109-99 loss to the Mavericks in Dallas on Wednesday. Jonathan Kuminga led the way with a game-high 27 points on 8-for-17 shooting and 2-for-2 from behind the arc. » Full Game Recap
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|LAL
|34-31
|36-31
|10th in West
|9th in West
|PTS: 118.5 (7th)
|PTS: 117.1 (10th)
|REB: 46.8 (2nd)
|REB: 42.5 (22nd)
|AST: 29.1 (5th)
|AST: 28.4 (7th)
UNIFORMS
GSW: Icon Edition
LAL: Association Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis
LAL: D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: TBD. Team Notes
LAL: TBD. Team Notes
HAPPY BIRTHDAY CURRY
Ten-time All-Star Stephen Curry celebrated his 36th birthday on Thursday and is the second-oldest current All-Star in the league, only trailing Lakers' forward LeBron James (age 39). Curry has missed the last three games with a right ankle sprain but is expected to return with the team to practice on Friday after recently practicing with the Santa Cruz Warriors. He will be re-evaluated following Friday's practice, giving more insight into his potential status for Saturday.
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|LAL
|PTS: Curry (26.9)
|PTS: James (25.2)
|REB: Green (7.0)
|REB: Davis (12.4)
|AST: Paul (7.1)
|AST: James (8.0)
Find season-long NBA odds on the Betway Sportsbook. You'll find all the latest spreads, over/under, money lines, same-game parlays, futures, props, and more! (21+. Present in AZ/CO/OH/IA/IN/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/PA/VA.
Not in Betway's sports betting states? Register today and score big with Betway Big Pick, a free-to-play predictor game to win up to $5k in cash and prizes every week.
L.A LAKERS SCOUTING REPORT
The Los Angeles Lakers have recently played six straight games against teams currently top-six in their conference. They split that stretch, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves and losing to the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings (twice). Against the Nuggets on March 2, LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points. The Lakers have played eight straight games in California and won't leave the state until March 26.