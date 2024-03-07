Game Preview: Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls - 3/7/24

BACK AT IT AGAINST CHICAGO

The Warriors will conclude their 14th back-to-back set when they host the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center on Thursday. The Dubs improved to 10-4 on the front end of the back-to-back with Wednesday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks and their 14 wins since Jan. 30 are a league-best mark.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors got back in the win column with a 35-point victory over the Milwaukee Bucks 125-90 at Chase Center on Wednesday. The Dubs hit 19 3-pointers in the win and snapped Milwaukee's six-game winning streak. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW CHI 33-28 40-21 9th in West 9th in East PTS: 118.6 (7th) PTS: 111.8 (25th) REB: 46.9 (2nd) REB: 43.7 (15th) AST: 29.0 (5th) AST: 24.7 (t-25th)



UNIFORMS

GSW: City Edition

CHI: Icon Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green

CHI: Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Nikola Vucevic

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: None. Team Notes

CHI: Zach Lavine (right midfoot surgery), Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) and Patrick WIlliams (left midfoot surgery) are out. Team Notes

TEAM LEADERS

GSW CHI PTS: Curry (27.1) PTS: DeRozan (22.9) REB: Green (7.0) REB: Vucevic (10.7) AST: Paul (7.1) AST: White (5.3)