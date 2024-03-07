Game Preview: Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls - 3/7/24

BACK AT IT AGAINST CHICAGO
The Warriors will conclude their 14th back-to-back set when they host the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center on Thursday. The Dubs improved to 10-4 on the front end of the back-to-back with Wednesday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks and their 14 wins since Jan. 30 are a league-best mark.
Warriors vs. Bulls
March 7 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.
LAST TIME OUT
The Warriors got back in the win column with a 35-point victory over the Milwaukee Bucks 125-90 at Chase Center on Wednesday. The Dubs hit 19 3-pointers in the win and snapped Milwaukee's six-game winning streak. » Full Game Recap
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|CHI
|33-28
|40-21
|9th in West
|9th in East
|PTS: 118.6 (7th)
|PTS: 111.8 (25th)
|REB: 46.9 (2nd)
|REB: 43.7 (15th)
|AST: 29.0 (5th)
|AST: 24.7 (t-25th)
UNIFORMS
GSW: City Edition
CHI: Icon Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green
CHI: Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Nikola Vucevic
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: None. Team Notes
CHI: Zach Lavine (right midfoot surgery), Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) and Patrick WIlliams (left midfoot surgery) are out. Team Notes
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|CHI
|PTS: Curry (27.1)
|PTS: DeRozan (22.9)
|REB: Green (7.0)
|REB: Vucevic (10.7)
|AST: Paul (7.1)
|AST: White (5.3)
CHICAGO SCOUTING REPORT
The Chicago Bulls have won two straight road games against Western Conference opponents, completing a 22-point comeback against the Sacramento Kings on Monday and narrowly edging out the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. With Zach Lavine sidelined for the remainder of the season due to right foot surgery, Chicago's offensive firepower has primarily come from DeMar DeRozan and Coby White, who combined for 70 points and 54 points in their first two games of the road trip.