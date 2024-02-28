Game Preview: Warriors at Knicks - 2/29/24

DUBS IN THE GARDEN ON THURSDAY

The Warriors have won six straight road games and will seek to make it seven when they visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Their active road winning streak is the longest in franchise history since their 11-game stretch in the 2018-19 season.

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson accounted for 25 of the Warriors' 59 bench points in their 123-112 victory over the Wizards in Washington on Tuesday. Jonathan Kuminga added 21 points on 10-for-12 shooting and Stephen Curry scored all 18 of his points in the second half. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Washington Wizards

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW NYK 30-27 35-24 9th in West 4th in East PTS: 119.2 (6th) PTS: 113.8 (19th) REB: 46.6 (2nd) REB: 45.6 (5th) AST: 29.2 (4th) AST: 23.8 (29th)



UNIFORMS

GSW: Association Edition

NYK: Statement Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green

NYK: Miles Mcbride, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons) and Gui Santos (right knee inflammation) are out. Team Notes

NYK: Jalen Brunson (neck cervical spasms) is questionable. Julius Randle (dislocated right shoulder), OG Anunoby (right elbow surgery) and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery) are out. Team Notes

THOMPSON'S SECOND-UNIT SUCCESS

Klay Thompson has led the Warriors in scoring in three of the last five games, all coming off the bench. Thompson is averaging 19.8 points, 4.4 made 3-pointers and shooting 45 percent from behind the arc over that span. The Splash Brother ranks top-two among reserves in total points (99, 2nd), made field goals (35, 2nd) and made 3-pointers (22, 1st) since his realignment to the second unit. » Read More

TEAM LEADERS



GSW NYK PTS: Curry (27.5) PTS: Brunson (27.7) REB: Green (6.8) REB: Randle (9.2) AST: Paul (7.2) AST: Brunson (6.7)

