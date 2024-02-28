Game Preview: Warriors at Knicks - 2/29/24

DUBS IN THE GARDEN ON THURSDAY
The Warriors have won six straight road games and will seek to make it seven when they visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Their active road winning streak is the longest in franchise history since their 11-game stretch in the 2018-19 season.
Warriors at Knicks
Thursday, Feb. 29 | Tipoff: 4:30 p.m.
WATCH: NBCSBA (local), TNT (national)
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network
LAST TIME OUT
Klay Thompson accounted for 25 of the Warriors' 59 bench points in their 123-112 victory over the Wizards in Washington on Tuesday. Jonathan Kuminga added 21 points on 10-for-12 shooting and Stephen Curry scored all 18 of his points in the second half. » Full Game Recap
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|NYK
|30-27
|35-24
|9th in West
|4th in East
|PTS: 119.2 (6th)
|PTS: 113.8 (19th)
|REB: 46.6 (2nd)
|REB: 45.6 (5th)
|AST: 29.2 (4th)
|AST: 23.8 (29th)
UNIFORMS
GSW: Association Edition
NYK: Statement Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green
NYK: Miles Mcbride, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons) and Gui Santos (right knee inflammation) are out. Team Notes
NYK: Jalen Brunson (neck cervical spasms) is questionable. Julius Randle (dislocated right shoulder), OG Anunoby (right elbow surgery) and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery) are out. Team Notes
THOMPSON'S SECOND-UNIT SUCCESS
Klay Thompson has led the Warriors in scoring in three of the last five games, all coming off the bench. Thompson is averaging 19.8 points, 4.4 made 3-pointers and shooting 45 percent from behind the arc over that span. The Splash Brother ranks top-two among reserves in total points (99, 2nd), made field goals (35, 2nd) and made 3-pointers (22, 1st) since his realignment to the second unit. » Read More
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|NYK
|PTS: Curry (27.5)
|PTS: Brunson (27.7)
|REB: Green (6.8)
|REB: Randle (9.2)
|AST: Paul (7.2)
|AST: Brunson (6.7)
NEW YORK SCOUTING REPORT
The New York Knicks are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference Standings — headlined by their two 2024 All-Stars — Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Brunson is the team's leading scorer (27.7 PPG) and playmaker (6.7 APG), while Randle is nearly averaging a 20-10 double-double (24.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG). However, the Knicks have been hit by a flurry of injuries to key contributors, including their two All-Stars. Randle (dislocated right shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) — a midseason acquisition from the Toronto Raptors — haven't played since Jan. 27. Brunson also missed New York's most recent game with neck cervical spasms. Helping fill the void is sharpshooting wing Bojan Bogdanovic (19.2 PPG), who the Knicks acquired via the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline.