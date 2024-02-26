Game Preview: Warriors at Wizards - 2/27/24

EAST COAST ROAD TRIP BEGINS IN WASHINGTON
The Warriors will begin a four-game East Coast road trip in Washington, facing the Wizards on Tuesday at 4 p.m. This will be the Warriors' second and final matchup against the Wizards, as they defeated them 129-118 at Chase Center on Dec. 22.
Warriors at Wizards
Tuesday, Feb. 27 | Tipoff: 4 p.m.
WATCH: NBCSBA (local), League Pass (national)
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network
LAST TIME OUT
Despite an explosive start for Klay Thompson, the Warriors surrendered a 16-point lead in their 119-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Sunday. Thompson became the only reserve in the league to open with 16 points in the first quarter this season. » Full Game Recap
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|WAS
|29-27
|9-48
|10th in West
|14th in East
|PTS: 119.2 (6th)
|PTS: 114.4 (16th)
|REB: 46.7 (2nd)
|REB: 40.8 (t-29th)
|AST: 29.0 (t-4th)
|AST: 28.1 (9th)
UNIFORMS
GSW: Association Edition
WAS: City Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green
WAS: Tyus Jones, Landry Shamet, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyle Kuzma and Marvin Bagley III
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons) and Gui Santos (right knee inflammation) are out. Team Notes
WAS: Bilal Coulibaly (right pelvis, pelvic contusion) and Isaiah Livers (right hip joint capsule inflammation) are out. Team Notes
STACKED RESERVE BACKCOURT
After missing nearly two months with a fractured left hand, 12-time All-Star Chris Paul is expected to return to the Warriors' lineup during this upcoming road trip. Head Coach Steve Kerr expects Paul to play all the minutes that Stephen Curry is off the floor, meaning he'll likely log a lot of minutes next to another multi-time All-Star, Klay Thompson, who has recently transitioned to the second unit.
"Chris will play all of the non-Steph minutes and he'll be out there with Steph as well," Kerr said. "It's easier for us to put Steph off the ball and take some of that wear and tear off him when Chris is out there."
As for Thompson, he's very excited to lead the second unit alongside Paul, forming one of the most accomplished reserve backcourts ever.
"You can't really ask for a better backcourt to come off the bench with," Thompson said.
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|WAS
|PTS: Curry (27.7)
|PTS: Kuzma (22.0)
|REB: Green (6.8)
|REB: Bagley III (8.6)
|AST: Paul (7.2)
|AST: Jones (7.0)
Find season-long NBA odds on the Betway Sportsbook. You'll find all the latest spreads, over/under, money lines, same-game parlays, futures, props, and more! (21+. Present in AZ/CO/OH/IA/IN/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/PA/VA.
Not in Betway's sports betting states? Register today and score big with Betway Big Pick, a free-to-play predictor game to win up to $5k in cash and prizes every week.
WASHINGTON SCOUTING REPORT
The Washington Wizards are amidst an 11-game losing streak and join the Detroit Pistons as the only teams in single digits for wins this season (Wizards 9-48, Pistons 8-48). Former Warrior Jordan Poole is fresh off his most productive game of 2024, tallying 31 points, six 3-pointers, five rebounds and five assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Washington traded their leading rebounder and shot blocker — Daniel Gafford — to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Richaun Holmes and a 2024 first round draft pick at the deadline.