Game Preview: Warriors at Wizards - 2/27/24

EAST COAST ROAD TRIP BEGINS IN WASHINGTON

The Warriors will begin a four-game East Coast road trip in Washington, facing the Wizards on Tuesday at 4 p.m. This will be the Warriors' second and final matchup against the Wizards, as they defeated them 129-118 at Chase Center on Dec. 22.

LAST TIME OUT

Despite an explosive start for Klay Thompson, the Warriors surrendered a 16-point lead in their 119-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Sunday. Thompson became the only reserve in the league to open with 16 points in the first quarter this season. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW WAS 29-27 9-48 10th in West 14th in East PTS: 119.2 (6th) PTS: 114.4 (16th) REB: 46.7 (2nd) REB: 40.8 (t-29th) AST: 29.0 (t-4th) AST: 28.1 (9th)



UNIFORMS

GSW: Association Edition

WAS: City Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green

WAS: Tyus Jones, Landry Shamet, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyle Kuzma and Marvin Bagley III

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons) and Gui Santos (right knee inflammation) are out. Team Notes

WAS: Bilal Coulibaly (right pelvis, pelvic contusion) and Isaiah Livers (right hip joint capsule inflammation) are out. Team Notes

STACKED RESERVE BACKCOURT

After missing nearly two months with a fractured left hand, 12-time All-Star Chris Paul is expected to return to the Warriors' lineup during this upcoming road trip. Head Coach Steve Kerr expects Paul to play all the minutes that Stephen Curry is off the floor, meaning he'll likely log a lot of minutes next to another multi-time All-Star, Klay Thompson, who has recently transitioned to the second unit.

"Chris will play all of the non-Steph minutes and he'll be out there with Steph as well," Kerr said. "It's easier for us to put Steph off the ball and take some of that wear and tear off him when Chris is out there."

As for Thompson, he's very excited to lead the second unit alongside Paul, forming one of the most accomplished reserve backcourts ever.

"You can't really ask for a better backcourt to come off the bench with," Thompson said.

TEAM LEADERS



GSW WAS PTS: Curry (27.7) PTS: Kuzma (22.0) REB: Green (6.8) REB: Bagley III (8.6) AST: Paul (7.2) AST: Jones (7.0)

