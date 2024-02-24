Game Preview: Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets - 2/25/24

4 P.M. START AT CHASE CENTER

Having won their first two games after the All-Star break, the Warriors will look to make it three straight when they host the defending champion Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Sunday. Sunday's game has an earlier 4 p.m. start time to accommodate a national TV audience on ESPN. In their last head-to-head matchup at Chase Center on Jan. 4, Nikola Jokic hit a deep buzzer-beating 3-pointer, giving the Nuggets a 130-127 win.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors held Charlotte to just 29 points in the first half in their 97-84 victory over the Hornets at Chase Center on Friday. They have now won 10 of their last 12 games and snapped the Hornets' four-game winning streak. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW DEN 29-26 38-19 10th in West 4th in West PTS: 119.5 (6th) PTS: 114.5 (t-15th) REB: 46.8 (t-2nd) REB: 44.4 (t-8th) AST: 29.0 (t-4th) AST: 29.0 (t-4th)



UNIFORMS

GSW: Icon Edition

DEN: Association Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green

DEN: Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: TBD. Team Notes

DEN: TBD. Team Notes

TEAM LEADERS

GSW DEN PTS: Curry (28.1) PTS: Jokic (26.0) REB: Green (6.9) REB: Jokic (12.2) AST: Paul (7.2) AST: Jokic (9.1)

DENVER SCOUTING REPORT

Denver Nuggets' superstar and reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic became the third player in NBA history to record a triple-double against every team he's faced in his career after tallying 21 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists on a perfect 10-for-10 shooting in a win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday. Jokic joined LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as the only players to accomplish that feat.