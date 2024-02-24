Game Preview: Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets - 2/25/24

4 P.M. START AT CHASE CENTER
Having won their first two games after the All-Star break, the Warriors will look to make it three straight when they host the defending champion Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Sunday. Sunday's game has an earlier 4 p.m. start time to accommodate a national TV audience on ESPN. In their last head-to-head matchup at Chase Center on Jan. 4, Nikola Jokic hit a deep buzzer-beating 3-pointer, giving the Nuggets a 130-127 win.
Warriors vs. Nuggets
Feb. 25 | Tipoff: 4 p.m.
WATCH: NBCSBA (local), ESPN (national)
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network
LAST TIME OUT
The Warriors held Charlotte to just 29 points in the first half in their 97-84 victory over the Hornets at Chase Center on Friday. They have now won 10 of their last 12 games and snapped the Hornets' four-game winning streak. » Full Game Recap
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Charlotte Hornets
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|DEN
|29-26
|38-19
|10th in West
|4th in West
|PTS: 119.5 (6th)
|PTS: 114.5 (t-15th)
|REB: 46.8 (t-2nd)
|REB: 44.4 (t-8th)
|AST: 29.0 (t-4th)
|AST: 29.0 (t-4th)
UNIFORMS
GSW: Icon Edition
DEN: Association Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green
DEN: Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: TBD. Team Notes
DEN: TBD. Team Notes
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|DEN
|PTS: Curry (28.1)
|PTS: Jokic (26.0)
|REB: Green (6.9)
|REB: Jokic (12.2)
|AST: Paul (7.2)
|AST: Jokic (9.1)
DENVER SCOUTING REPORT
Denver Nuggets' superstar and reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic became the third player in NBA history to record a triple-double against every team he's faced in his career after tallying 21 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists on a perfect 10-for-10 shooting in a win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday. Jokic joined LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as the only players to accomplish that feat.
The defending champs are in fourth place in the Western Conference but have been vulnerable away from home, with 14 of their 19 losses this season coming on the road.