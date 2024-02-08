Game Preview: Warriors at Pacers - 2/8/24

ALL-STARS IN INDIANA
The Warriors will face the Pacers on the second night of a back-to-back in Indiana on Thursday (4:00 p.m.). Thursday's game will feature two of the league's premiere point guards — Stephen Curry and Tyrese Haliburton — who will represent their respective teams in the 2024 NBA All-Star game in Indiana later this month. This will be the first of this season's two meetings between the teams, and the Warriors' will be looking to snap their three-game losing streak against the Pacers.
Warriors at Pacers
Thursday, Feb. 8 | Tipoff: 4:00 p.m.
WATCH: NBCSBA (local), League Pass (national)
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network
LAST TIME OUT
Andrew Wiggins returned from a one-game injury absence and posted a double-double (21 points, 10 rebounds) in Wednesday’s 127-104 win in Philadelphia. The Dubs overcame a slow start and took control of the game in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Sixers 76-46 during that stretch and cruised to their second straight win. » Full Game Recap
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|IND
|23-25
|29-23
|11th in West
|6th in East
|PTS: 118.9 (6th)
|PTS: 124.3 (1st)
|REB: 46.5 (3rd)
|REB: 41.0 (28th)
|AST: 28.4 (t-6th)
|AST: 30.9 (1st)
UNIFORMS
GSW: Statement Edition
IND: Association Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green
IND: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Klay Thompson (illness), Chris Paul (left hand fracture) and Gary Payton II (left hamstring strain) are out. Team Notes
IND: TBD. Team Notes
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|IND
|PTS: Curry (28.1)
|PTS: Haliburton (22.5)
|REB: Looney (6.7)
|REB: Turner (6.9)
|AST: Paul (7.2)
|AST: Haliburton (11.7)
INDIANA SCOUTING REPORT
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the league's most improved teams, ranking sixth in the Eastern Conference after an 11th-place finish last season. During the In-Season Tournament, Indiana put the NBA on notice, winning the Eastern Conference side of the bracket without losing a game until the championship. Capitalizing on the success of their core, the Pacers made a significant mid-season splash, acquiring Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors to bolster their frontcourt. The Pacers are 5-6 in their 11 games with Siakam but 4-1 when he scores at least 25 points. Tyrese Haliburton has led the way for the Pacers, leading the league in assists (11.7 APG) and was selected to make his first All-Star start representing the local team in Indiana. With Haliburton at the helm, the Pacers have been the top offense in the league, ranking first in scoring (124.3 PPG), assists (30.9 APG) and offensive rating (120.9).