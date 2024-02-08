Game Preview: Warriors at Pacers - 2/8/24

ALL-STARS IN INDIANA

The Warriors will face the Pacers on the second night of a back-to-back in Indiana on Thursday (4:00 p.m.). Thursday's game will feature two of the league's premiere point guards — Stephen Curry and Tyrese Haliburton — who will represent their respective teams in the 2024 NBA All-Star game in Indiana later this month. This will be the first of this season's two meetings between the teams, and the Warriors' will be looking to snap their three-game losing streak against the Pacers.

LAST TIME OUT

Andrew Wiggins returned from a one-game injury absence and posted a double-double (21 points, 10 rebounds) in Wednesday’s 127-104 win in Philadelphia. The Dubs overcame a slow start and took control of the game in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Sixers 76-46 during that stretch and cruised to their second straight win. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW IND 23-25 29-23 11th in West 6th in East PTS: 118.9 (6th) PTS: 124.3 (1st) REB: 46.5 (3rd) REB: 41.0 (28th) AST: 28.4 (t-6th) AST: 30.9 (1st)



UNIFORMS

GSW: Statement Edition

IND: Association Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green

IND: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (illness), Chris Paul (left hand fracture) and Gary Payton II (left hamstring strain) are out. Team Notes

IND: TBD. Team Notes

TEAM LEADERS



GSW IND PTS: Curry (28.1) PTS: Haliburton (22.5) REB: Looney (6.7) REB: Turner (6.9) AST: Paul (7.2) AST: Haliburton (11.7)

