Game Preview: Warriors at Nets - 2/5/24

BALLIN IN BROOKLYN

Having split the first two games of their roadtrip, the Warriors will look to get back in the win column in Brooklyn against the Nets on Monday. Stephen Curry, fresh off a 60-point game against the Atlanta Hawks, had 37 points and six treys in a 124-120 win over the Nets at Chase Center on Dec. 16.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry scored a season-high 60 points, including 22 in the fourth quarter and hit 10 3-pointers in Saturday's 141-134 overtime loss to the Hawks in Atlanta. Hawks' guard Dejounte Murray hit the game-tying shot to set the game into overtime and Atlanta scored the first 11 points in the extra period to put the game out of reach. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW BKN 21-25 20-28 12th in West 11th in East PTS: 119.0 (7th) PTS: 114.6 (18th) REB: 46.1 (4th) REB: 45.3 (6th) AST: 28.5 (6th) AST: 26.8 (t-12th)



UNIFORMS

GSW: Association Edition

BKN: Icon Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green

BKN: Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andrew Wiggins (left ankle soreness), Chris Paul (left hand fracture) and Gary Payton II (left hamstring strain) are out. Team Notes

BKN: TBD. Team Notes

CURRY'S 60-POINT MASTERPIECE

Stephen Curry joined Kobe Bryant as the only players in NBA history age 35 or older to score 60 points in a game on Saturday. He also surpassed Wilt Chamberlian for the most 50-point games by a player age 30 or older (8). Curry's season-high 10 3-pointers grouped him with Damian Lillard and Karl-Anthony Towns as the only players in NBA history with 60-plus points and 10-plus made threes in a game. » Full Story

Highlights: Stephen Curry 60-Point Game – 2/3/24

TEAM LEADERS



GSW BKN PTS: Curry (28.1) PTS: Bridges (21.9) REB: Looney (6.7) REB: Claxton (10.5) AST: Paul (7.2) AST: Dinwiddie (6.0)

