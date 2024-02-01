Game Preview: Warriors at Grizzlies - 2/2/24

WARRIORS OPEN BLACK HISTORY MONTH IN MEMPHIS
The Warriors start a five-game road trip to begin Black History Month in Memphis against the Grizzlies on Friday. The Warriors' most recent road game was in Memphis on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15).
Definition Series: Black Empowerment
Warriors at Grizzlies
Friday, Feb. 2 | Tipoff: 5 p.m.
WATCH: NBCSBA (local), NBATV (national)
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network
LAST TIME OUT
Stephen Curry scored 37 points — including 15 in the third quarter — in the Warriors' 119-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center on Tuesday. Curry also finished a game-high plus-26 with a team-high eight rebounds and tied for a team-high seven assists. Jonathan Kuminga (26) and Andrew Wiggins (23) joined Curry to eclipse 20 points. » Full Game Recap
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|MEM
|20-24
|18-29
|12th in West
|13th in West
|PTS: 117.4 (10th)
|PTS: 108.1 (29th)
|REB: 46.1 (4th)
|REB: 42.6 (23rd)
|AST: 28.2 (6th)
|AST: 24.7 (t-26th)
UNIFORMS
GSW: Association Edition
MEM: Statement Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green
MEM: Scotty Pippen Jr., David Roddy, Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Moses Moody (left calf strain), Dario Šarić (general illness), Chris Paul (left hand fracture) and Gary Payton II (left hamstring strain) are out. Team Notes
MEM: Desmond Bane (left ankle sprain), Brandon Clarke (left achilles tendon repair) Ja Morant (right shoulder labral repair), Marcus Smart (right finger central slip tear) and Zaire Williams (left hand bone contusion) are out. Team Notes
WIGGINS HEATING UP
Andrew Wiggins has scored in double figures in five straight games, including his 23-point performance on Tuesday in which he shot 8-for-10 from the field and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Wiggins has also been impactful on the defensive end, recording three steals and a block in Tuesday's contest.
"You can see he’s getting downhill, he’s getting to the rim, he’s doing some things that are really comfortable for him. He’s starting to get into a good groove," Head Coach Steve Kerr said postgame.
Postgame Warriors Talk: Steve Kerr - 1/30/24
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|MEM
|PTS: Curry (27.5)
|PTS: Bane (24.4)
|REB: Looney (6.8)
|REB: Jackson Jr. (5.8)
|AST: Paul (7.2)
|AST: Bane (5.3)
MEMPHIS SCOUTING REPORT
Since beating the Warriors on Jan. 15, the Memphis Grizzlies are 3-4, with Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the team in scoring in six of those seven games. Memphis is without Ja Morant for the season and Desmond Bane will re-evaulated in a couple weeks, meaning they will continue to rely heavily on Jackson Jr. for scoring production. In their head-to-head matchup against the Warriors, rookie forward GG Jackson scored a career-high 23 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including five 3-pointers.