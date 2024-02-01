Game Preview: Warriors at Grizzlies - 2/2/24

WARRIORS OPEN BLACK HISTORY MONTH IN MEMPHIS

The Warriors start a five-game road trip to begin Black History Month in Memphis against the Grizzlies on Friday. The Warriors' most recent road game was in Memphis on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15).

Definition Series: Black Empowerment

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry scored 37 points — including 15 in the third quarter — in the Warriors' 119-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center on Tuesday. Curry also finished a game-high plus-26 with a team-high eight rebounds and tied for a team-high seven assists. Jonathan Kuminga (26) and Andrew Wiggins (23) joined Curry to eclipse 20 points. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW MEM 20-24 18-29 12th in West 13th in West PTS: 117.4 (10th) PTS: 108.1 (29th) REB: 46.1 (4th) REB: 42.6 (23rd) AST: 28.2 (6th) AST: 24.7 (t-26th)



UNIFORMS

GSW: Association Edition

MEM: Statement Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green

MEM: Scotty Pippen Jr., David Roddy, Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Moses Moody (left calf strain), Dario Šarić (general illness), Chris Paul (left hand fracture) and Gary Payton II (left hamstring strain) are out. Team Notes

MEM: Desmond Bane (left ankle sprain), Brandon Clarke (left achilles tendon repair) Ja Morant (right shoulder labral repair), Marcus Smart (right finger central slip tear) and Zaire Williams (left hand bone contusion) are out. Team Notes

WIGGINS HEATING UP

Andrew Wiggins has scored in double figures in five straight games, including his 23-point performance on Tuesday in which he shot 8-for-10 from the field and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Wiggins has also been impactful on the defensive end, recording three steals and a block in Tuesday's contest.

"You can see he’s getting downhill, he’s getting to the rim, he’s doing some things that are really comfortable for him. He’s starting to get into a good groove," Head Coach Steve Kerr said postgame.

Postgame Warriors Talk: Steve Kerr - 1/30/24

TEAM LEADERS



GSW MEM PTS: Curry (27.5) PTS: Bane (24.4) REB: Looney (6.8) REB: Jackson Jr. (5.8) AST: Paul (7.2) AST: Bane (5.3)

