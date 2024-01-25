Game Preview: Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings - 1/25/24

FINAL REGULAR SEASON MEETING VS. KINGS
The Warriors will play their fourth and final regular season matchup against their NorCal neighbor, Sacramento Kings, at Chase Center on Thursday. The Dubs are 2-1 against the Kings this season but lost their most recent head-to-head meeting, which was also an In-Season Tournament game on Nov. 28.
HELLO KITTY NIGHT
Thursday's game is also Hello Kitty Night at Chase Center and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Warriors Hello Kitty Plush.
Warriors vs. Kings
Jan. 25 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.
WATCH: TNT
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network
LAST TIME OUT
Playing with heavy hearts and for the first time in over a week, the Warriors honored assistant coach Dejan Milojević with a 134-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center on Wednesday. In the win, the Warriors had seven players in double figures — including three that eclipsed 20 points — Stephen Curry (25), Jonathan Kuminga (25) and Klay Thompson (24). » Full Game Recap
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|SAC
|19-22
|24-18
|12th in West
|10th in East
|PTS: 117.6 (10th)
|PTS: 118.3 (7th)
|REB: 46.1 (4th)
|REB: 43.7 (13th)
|AST: 28.1 (6th)
|AST: 28.7 (5th)
UNIFORMS
GSW: Statement Edition
SAC: Association Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Dario Šarić and Kevon Looney
SAC: De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Kegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: TBD. Team Notes
SAC: TBD. Team Notes
400TH CAREER WIN FOR CURRY, THOMPSON, GREEN TRIO
On Wednesday, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green became the 13th trio in NBA history to win at least 400 regular season games together. The trio has a 400-143 record in the regular season (.736) and has won nearly 500 total games when adding their 98 playoff wins. » Read More
Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry (NBCSBA) - 1/24/24
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|SAC
|PTS: Curry (26.7)
|PTS: Fox (27.4)
|REB: Looney (7.1)
|REB: Sabonis (12.8)
|AST: Paul (7.2)
|AST: Sabonis (7.9)
SACRAMENTO SCOUTING REPORT
The Sacramento Kings snapped a four-game losing streak with Monday's 122-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Former Warriors' wing Harrison Barnes led the way with 32 points and four made 3-pointers. Sacramento currently sits in seventh place in the Western Conference and will begin a seven-game road trip on Thursday.