Game Preview: Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings - 1/25/24

FINAL REGULAR SEASON MEETING VS. KINGS

The Warriors will play their fourth and final regular season matchup against their NorCal neighbor, Sacramento Kings, at Chase Center on Thursday. The Dubs are 2-1 against the Kings this season but lost their most recent head-to-head meeting, which was also an In-Season Tournament game on Nov. 28.

HELLO KITTY NIGHT

Thursday's game is also Hello Kitty Night at Chase Center and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Warriors Hello Kitty Plush.

LAST TIME OUT

Playing with heavy hearts and for the first time in over a week, the Warriors honored assistant coach Dejan Milojević with a 134-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center on Wednesday. In the win, the Warriors had seven players in double figures — including three that eclipsed 20 points — Stephen Curry (25), Jonathan Kuminga (25) and Klay Thompson (24). » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW SAC 19-22 24-18 12th in West 10th in East PTS: 117.6 (10th) PTS: 118.3 (7th) REB: 46.1 (4th) REB: 43.7 (13th) AST: 28.1 (6th) AST: 28.7 (5th)



UNIFORMS

GSW: Statement Edition

SAC: Association Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Dario Šarić and Kevon Looney

SAC: De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Kegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: TBD. Team Notes

SAC: TBD. Team Notes

400TH CAREER WIN FOR CURRY, THOMPSON, GREEN TRIO

On Wednesday, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green became the 13th trio in NBA history to win at least 400 regular season games together. The trio has a 400-143 record in the regular season (.736) and has won nearly 500 total games when adding their 98 playoff wins. » Read More

Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry (NBCSBA) - 1/24/24

TEAM LEADERS

GSW SAC PTS: Curry (26.7) PTS: Fox (27.4) REB: Looney (7.1) REB: Sabonis (12.8) AST: Paul (7.2) AST: Sabonis (7.9)