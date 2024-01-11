Game Preview: Warriors at Bulls - 1/12/23

WARRIORS HEAD EAST TO FACE BULLS

After concluding their longest homestand of the season, the Warriors will play four games away from Chase Center, beginning with Friday's contest against the Bulls in Chicago. The Warriors are 6-4 against Eastern Conference this season, including a 132-126 overtime victory over the top-seeded Boston Celtics on Dec. 19.

LAST TIME OUT

Moses Moody scored a team-high 21 points in the Warriors' 141-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Moody scored 21 points in back-to-back games, marking the first time in his career with consecutive games with at least 20 points. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW CHI 17-20 18-21 12th in West 9th in East PTS: 116.8 (10th) PTS: 109.7 (27th) REB: 46.3 (t-3rd) REB: 43.5 (17th) AST: 28.0 (6th) AST: 23.7 (29th)



UNIFORMS

GSW: Icon Edition

CHI: Association Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney

CHI: Coby White, Zach Lavine, Alex Caruso, Demar Derozan and Nikola Vucevic

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Moses Moody (left calf strain), Chris Paul (left hand fracture), Draymond Green (return to competitive conditioning) and Gary Payton II (left hamstring strain) are out. Team Notes

CHI: Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery), Torrey Craig (right plantar fascia sprain), Adama Sanogo (g-league two-way), Henri Drell (g-league two-way), Julian Phillips (g-league on assignment) and Onurlap Bitim (g-league two-way) are out. Team Notes

DEFENSIVE STRUGGLES DURING HOMESTAND

The Warriors went just 2-5 during their seven-game homestand and their defensive struggles were a key contributing factor.

"Obviously our defense has not been great, giving up way too many points," Stephen Curry said following Wednesday's 141-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Their 141 points allowed were an opponent season-high and during the homestand they ranked 29th in defensive rating (127.0), only ahead of the Detroit Pistons (128.4).

Head Coach Steve Kerr pointed to a lack of verbal communication on the defensive end without two of their vocal leaders, Draymond Green and Chris Paul.

'There’s not much chatter defensively," Kerr said. "We need Draymond, we need Chris, we need guys who can rally the troops right now.

TEAM LEADERS



GSW CHI PTS: Curry (26.7) PTS: DeRozan (22.0) REB: Looney (7.2) REB: Vucevic (10.4) AST: Paul (7.2) AST: DeRozan (5.4)

