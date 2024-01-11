Game Preview: Warriors at Bulls - 1/12/23

WARRIORS HEAD EAST TO FACE BULLS
After concluding their longest homestand of the season, the Warriors will play four games away from Chase Center, beginning with Friday's contest against the Bulls in Chicago. The Warriors are 6-4 against Eastern Conference this season, including a 132-126 overtime victory over the top-seeded Boston Celtics on Dec. 19.
Warriors at Bulls
Friday, Jan. 12 | Tipoff: 5:00 p.m.
WATCH: NBCSBA (local), league pass (national)
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network
LAST TIME OUT
Moses Moody scored a team-high 21 points in the Warriors' 141-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Moody scored 21 points in back-to-back games, marking the first time in his career with consecutive games with at least 20 points. » Full Game Recap
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. New Orleans Pelicans
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|CHI
|17-20
|18-21
|12th in West
|9th in East
|PTS: 116.8 (10th)
|PTS: 109.7 (27th)
|REB: 46.3 (t-3rd)
|REB: 43.5 (17th)
|AST: 28.0 (6th)
|AST: 23.7 (29th)
UNIFORMS
GSW: Icon Edition
CHI: Association Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney
CHI: Coby White, Zach Lavine, Alex Caruso, Demar Derozan and Nikola Vucevic
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Moses Moody (left calf strain), Chris Paul (left hand fracture), Draymond Green (return to competitive conditioning) and Gary Payton II (left hamstring strain) are out. Team Notes
CHI: Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery), Torrey Craig (right plantar fascia sprain), Adama Sanogo (g-league two-way), Henri Drell (g-league two-way), Julian Phillips (g-league on assignment) and Onurlap Bitim (g-league two-way) are out. Team Notes
DEFENSIVE STRUGGLES DURING HOMESTAND
The Warriors went just 2-5 during their seven-game homestand and their defensive struggles were a key contributing factor.
"Obviously our defense has not been great, giving up way too many points," Stephen Curry said following Wednesday's 141-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors.
Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry - 1/10/24
Their 141 points allowed were an opponent season-high and during the homestand they ranked 29th in defensive rating (127.0), only ahead of the Detroit Pistons (128.4).
Head Coach Steve Kerr pointed to a lack of verbal communication on the defensive end without two of their vocal leaders, Draymond Green and Chris Paul.
'There’s not much chatter defensively," Kerr said. "We need Draymond, we need Chris, we need guys who can rally the troops right now.
Postgame Warriors Talk: Steve Kerr - 1/10/24
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|CHI
|PTS: Curry (26.7)
|PTS: DeRozan (22.0)
|REB: Looney (7.2)
|REB: Vucevic (10.4)
|AST: Paul (7.2)
|AST: DeRozan (5.4)
CHICAGO SCOUTING REPORT
The Chicago Bulls have won three straight games, including back-to-back overtime victories over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday and Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Two-time All-Star Zach Lavine returned to the lineup at the beginning of the win streak and is averaging 20.3 points per game this season. Fifth-year guard Coby White has contributed significantly during the win streak, scoring at least 20 points in four consecutive games, including a 30-point game against the Rockets. Six-time All-Star Demar Derozan is the team's leading scorer (22.0 PPG), but the Bulls have struggled offensively this season as the fourth-worst scoring team in the league (109.7 PPG, 27th) and having the third-worst field goal percentage (45.4 FG%, 28th).