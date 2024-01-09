Game Preview: Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans - 1/10/24

CONCLUDING SEVEN-GAME HOMESTAND WITH UNIQUE START TIME

The Warriors will conclude their longest homestand of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at Chase Center. Please note that the game will have a special tipoff time of 5:30 p.m. (PST) to accommodate a national TV schedule, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Warriors Crossbody Bag, courtesy of ampm. The Warriors are 2-4 on the homestand and will be looking to bounce back from Sunday’s loss to the visiting Raptors.

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson scored 25 points and hit five 3-pointers in the Warriors 133-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center on Sunday. Thompson led the Warriors in points (25), made field goals (10) and made 3-pointers (5). The Warriors cut a once 27-point deficit to within nine but could not close the gap any further. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Toronto Raptors

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW NOP 17-19 22-15 12th in West 7th in West PTS: 117.1 (9th) PTS: 115.8 (12th) REB: 46.4 (t-3rd) REB: 44.5 (9th) AST: 28.1 (6th) AST: 26.5 (12th)



UNIFORMS

GSW: City Edition

NOP: Statement Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis

NOP: CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III and Jonas Valanciunas

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Chris Paul (left hand fracture), Draymond Green (return to competitive conditioning) and Gary Payton II (left hamstring strain) are out. Team Notes

NOP: Zion Williamson (right quad contusion) and Jose Alvarado (non-covid illness) are available. Kira Lewis Jr. (g-league on assignment), Matt Ryan (right elbow surgery) and Dereon Seabron (g-league two-way) are out. Team Notes

DRAYMOND GREEN RAMPING UP FOR RETURN

Draymond Green attended his first Warriors game in nearly a month on Sunday, rejoining the team after serving a 12-game suspension. Green is ramping up for an on-court return, participating in team walkthroughs and picking up his conditioning to ensure he's ready to compete. He has been away from the team since the Dec. 12 contest against the Phoenix Suns. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Green are one win away from their 400th victory as a trio and they'd become the 13th trio in NBA history to accomplish that feat.

Warriors Talk: Draymond Green – 1/9/24

TEAM LEADERS

GSW NOP PTS: Curry (27.1) PTS: Ingram (22.3) REB: Looney (7.2) REB: Valanciunas (9.8) AST: Paul (7.2) AST: Ingram (5.5)

NEW ORLEANS SCOUTING REPORT

The New Orleans Pelicans have won five of their last six games, including a 33-point win over the Sacramento Kings to begin a five-game West Coast road trip. The Pelicans have seven scorers averaging double figures, including three averaging at least 20 points per game — Brandon Ingram (22.3 PPG), Zion Williamson (21.8 PPG), and CJ McCollum (20.0 PPG).