Game Preview: Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks - 12/30/23

RAINING THREES AT CHASE CENTER

The Warriors will continue their homestand by hosting Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Saturday (5:30 p.m.). Doncic has scored at least 38 points in six of the last seven games, including a 50-point outing on Christmas Day. Stephen Curry (4.8 3PM, 1st) and Doncic (4.0 3PM, 2nd) are first and second in the league in made 3-pointers per game.

On This Date in Warriors History: Stephen Curry Hits Career Three No. 3,000– 12/28/21

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors had eight players in double-figures but none above 13 points in their 114-102 loss to the Miami Heat at Chase Center on Thursday. Thursday's loss snapped an eight-game home winning streak. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Miami Heat

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW DAL 15-16 18-14 11th in West 6th in West PTS: 116.6 (9th) PTS: 118.8 (7th) REB: 47.3 (1st) REB: 42.1 (24th) AST: 28.0 (6th) AST: 25.2 (23rd)



UNIFORMS

GSW: Statement Edition

DAL: Association Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Brandin Podziemksi, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney

DAL: Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, Tim Hardaway Jr., Derrick Jones Jr. and Derrick Lively III

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Kevon Looney (illness) is questionable. Draymond Green (league suspension) is out. Team Notes

DAL: Luka Doncic (left quad soreness) and Seth Curry (illness) are questionable. Kyrie Irving (right heel contusion) is doubtful. Maxi Kleber (right small toe dislocation) and Greg Brown (g-league two way) are out. Team Notes

MOODY'S VALUABLE MINUTES

Moses Moody was a bright spot for the Warriors on both ends of the floor on Thursday with tenacious full-court defense and timely aggressive offense. Moody scored 11 points in just under 13 minutes of action, recorded two blocks and finished with a team-high in plus-minus (+10).

A highlight-reel play by Moses Moody!

TEAM LEADERS

GSW DAL PTS: Curry (27.4) PTS: Doncic (33.7) REB: Looney (7.7) REB: Doncic (8.4) AST: Paul (7.5) AST: Doncic (9.2)