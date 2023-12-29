Game Preview: Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks - 12/30/23

RAINING THREES AT CHASE CENTER
The Warriors will continue their homestand by hosting Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Saturday (5:30 p.m.). Doncic has scored at least 38 points in six of the last seven games, including a 50-point outing on Christmas Day. Stephen Curry (4.8 3PM, 1st) and Doncic (4.0 3PM, 2nd) are first and second in the league in made 3-pointers per game.
On This Date in Warriors History: Stephen Curry Hits Career Three No. 3,000– 12/28/21
Warriors vs. Mavericks
Dec. 30 | Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
LAST TIME OUT
The Warriors had eight players in double-figures but none above 13 points in their 114-102 loss to the Miami Heat at Chase Center on Thursday. Thursday's loss snapped an eight-game home winning streak. » Full Game Recap
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Miami Heat
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|DAL
|15-16
|18-14
|11th in West
|6th in West
|PTS: 116.6 (9th)
|PTS: 118.8 (7th)
|REB: 47.3 (1st)
|REB: 42.1 (24th)
|AST: 28.0 (6th)
|AST: 25.2 (23rd)
UNIFORMS
GSW: Statement Edition
DAL: Association Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Brandin Podziemksi, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney
DAL: Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, Tim Hardaway Jr., Derrick Jones Jr. and Derrick Lively III
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Kevon Looney (illness) is questionable. Draymond Green (league suspension) is out. Team Notes
DAL: Luka Doncic (left quad soreness) and Seth Curry (illness) are questionable. Kyrie Irving (right heel contusion) is doubtful. Maxi Kleber (right small toe dislocation) and Greg Brown (g-league two way) are out. Team Notes
MOODY'S VALUABLE MINUTES
Moses Moody was a bright spot for the Warriors on both ends of the floor on Thursday with tenacious full-court defense and timely aggressive offense. Moody scored 11 points in just under 13 minutes of action, recorded two blocks and finished with a team-high in plus-minus (+10).
A highlight-reel play by Moses Moody!
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|DAL
|PTS: Curry (27.4)
|PTS: Doncic (33.7)
|REB: Looney (7.7)
|REB: Doncic (8.4)
|AST: Paul (7.5)
|AST: Doncic (9.2)
DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT
The Dallas Mavericks' attack is centered around versatile bucket generator Luka Doncic, the only player in the league to rank top-five in points per game (33.7 PPG, second) and assists per game (9.2 APG, t-third) this season. Doncic has ranked second in the league in triple-doubles (6), only trailing reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. The Mavericks have been without eight-time All-Star guard Kyrie Irving for 15 games this season but have maintained an 8-7 record without him. Dallas has had success putting shooters around their star guards, including Stephen Curry's brother Seth, who is shooting 41.9 percent from three. Collectively, the Mavericks rank second in the NBA in made 3-pointers per game (15.4 3PM). Rookie center Derek Lively III has been an impactful addition to the starting lineup, providing the Mavericks with a lob threat (8.9 PPG, 73.4 FG%) and rim protector (1.5 BPG).