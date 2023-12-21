Game Preview: Warriors vs. Washington Wizards - 12/22/23

DUBS ROLLING AT CHASE CENTER

The Warriors are riding a six-game home winning streak and have won three consecutive games overall heading into Friday's game against the Washington Wizards at Chase Center. During the home winning streak, Stephen Curry is averaging 32.2 points per game on 54.5 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from three and 91.3 percent from the free throw line. With a win, the Warriors would even their overall record at .500 (14-14).

Stephen Curry's 33-Point Clutch Performance vs. Boston

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry exploded for 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime in the Warriors' 132-126 victory over the Boston Celtics. Curry's game-sealing splash with 10.6 seconds left sealed the game and the Dubs' largest comeback win of the season (17 points). Klay Thompson added 24 points and hit six 3-pointers, passing Vince Carter for eighth all-time in career made threes. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Boston Celtics

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW WAS 13-14 5-22 11th in West 14th in East PTS: 115.9 (12th) PTS: 117.0 (10th) REB: 47.3 (1st) REB: 39.3 (30th) AST: 27.7 (t-6th) AST: 27.7 (t-6th)



UNIFORMS

GSW: City Edition

WAS: Icon Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Brandin Podziemksi, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney

WAS: Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Brandin Podziemski (lower back soreness) is avaliable. Andrew Wiggins (general illness), Draymond Green (league suspension) and Gary Payton II (right calf strain) are out. Team Notes

WAS: TBD. Team Notes

WELCOME BACK, POOLE PARTY

Jordan Poole will return to Chase Center for the first time since being traded this offseason when the Warriors host the Washington Wizards on Friday. Poole led the Warriors in total points scored last season (1,675) and averaged 15.8 points per game across four seasons with the franchise. He won a championship with the Dubs in 2022, averaging 17.0 points per game on a 60.6 effective field goal percentage during that playoff run.

Klay Thompson acknowledges that Poole's contributions were vital to the championship run and expects him to be celebrated for his contributions on Friday.

“We would not have won a championship in ’22 without him,” Thompson told The Athletic. “Simple as that. So I hope Dub Nation shows him the right ovation on Friday night.”

Thank You, Jordan Poole

TEAM LEADERS



GSW WAS PTS: Curry (28.2) PTS: Kuzma (23.6) REB: Looney (7.9) REB: Gafford (7.7) AST: Paul (7.6) AST: Jones (5.4)

WASHINGTON SCOUTING REPORT

The Washington Wizards are just 3-14 on the road this season and are 5-22 overall. Washington has lost eight of their last 10 games, but head into Chase Center having defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in their last game. The Wizards feature two former NBA champions, Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole. Kuzma won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and is averaging a team-high 23.6 points per game on 47.2 percent from the field this season. Warriors fans may recognize guard Jordan Poole, a significant contributor to the Dubs' 2022 championship team. Poole has averaged 17.2 points per game on 41.2 percent from the field this season but has scored at least 28 points in two of the last four games (28 points vs. Sacramento on Monday, 30 points vs. Indiana last Friday).