Game Preview: Warriors vs. Boston Celtics - 12/19/23

TWO WINNING STREAKS COLLIDE AT CHASE CENTER
The Warriors will begin a three-game homestand riding a five-game home winning streak on Tuesday by hosting the Boston Celtics, who own the NBA's best record and have won five consecutive games. This game is expected to feature two top 10 scorers in the league, Stephen Curry (28.0 PPG, t-7th) and Jayson Tatum (27.3 PPG, t-9th). The Warriors (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul) and Celtics (Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Al Horford) each have five players on their roster who have made All-Star teams in their career.
Warriors vs. Celtics
Tuesday, Dec. 19 | Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.
WATCH: TNT (national)
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network
BUY TICKETS
LAST TIME OUT
Klay Thomson (28 points, five 3-pointers) and Andrew Wiggins (25 points, four 3-pointers) led the way, combining for 53 points and nine 3-pointers in the Warriors' 118-114 victory over the Trail Blazers in Portland on Sunday. With the win, the Warriors snapped a seven-game road losing streak and won both games of a home-road back-to-back. Trayce Jackson-Davis was a key contributor for the Dubs, scoring a career-best 14 points, grabbing eight rebounds and tallying three stocks (two steals, one block). » Full Game Recap
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Portland Trail Blazers
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|BOS
|12-14
|20-5
|11th in West
|1st in East
|PTS: 115.9 (12th)
|PTS: 117.6 (7th)
|REB: 46.9 (2nd)
|REB: 46.5 (3rd)
|AST: 27.6 (7th)
|AST: 24.7 (26th)
UNIFORMS
GSW: City Edition
BOS: City Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Brandin Podziemksi, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney
BOS: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Chris Paul (general illness) is questionable. Draymond Green (league suspension) and Gary Payton II (right calf strain) are out. Team Notes
BOS: Kristaps Porzingis (left calf strain), Luke Kornet (left abductor strain), Drew Peterson (G-league two-way) JD Davison (G-league two-way) and Jordan Walsh (G-league on assignment) are out. Team Notes
TIME FOR A NEW STREAK
Stephen Curry's historic 3-point streak ended on Sunday, as he went 268 straight games with a made 3-pointer, an NBA record. Curry's streak spanned over five years from Dec. 2018 to Dec. 2023. He also owns the second-longest streak in NBA history with 157 consecutive games with a made 3-pointer.
"I was very aware," Curry said postgame after not making a three for the first time since Nov. 8 2018. "When you don’t make one, you definitely feel it. I definitely care because I wanted to see how far I can stretch it."
Curry will have the opportunity to begin another streak against the Celtics on Tuesday.
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|BOS
|PTS: Curry (28.0)
|PTS: Tatum (27.3)
|REB: Looney (8.0)
|REB: Tatum (8.7)
|AST: Paul (7.4)
|AST: White (5.1)
BOSTON SCOUTING REPORT
The Boston Celtics own the NBA’s best record (20-5), having won each of their last five games and eight of their previous 10 contests. The Celtics join the Philadelphia 76ers as the only teams to rank in the top six in offensive and defensive rating. Their net rating (+9.0) is second only behind the 76ers (+12.1). Jayson Tatum is leading the way, tied for ninth in the league in scoring (27.3 PPG). The Celtics also added two former All-Stars, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, who have been key contributors on both ends of the court. Porzingis has averaged 18.9 points per game on a 59.3 effective field goal percentage and blocked 1.6 shots per contest. Holiday is averaging 12.3 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game, 4.6 assists per game and nearly a steal (0.8) and block (0.9) per game.