Game Preview: Warriors vs. Boston Celtics - 12/19/23

TWO WINNING STREAKS COLLIDE AT CHASE CENTER

The Warriors will begin a three-game homestand riding a five-game home winning streak on Tuesday by hosting the Boston Celtics, who own the NBA's best record and have won five consecutive games. This game is expected to feature two top 10 scorers in the league, Stephen Curry (28.0 PPG, t-7th) and Jayson Tatum (27.3 PPG, t-9th). The Warriors (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul) and Celtics (Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Al Horford) each have five players on their roster who have made All-Star teams in their career.

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thomson (28 points, five 3-pointers) and Andrew Wiggins (25 points, four 3-pointers) led the way, combining for 53 points and nine 3-pointers in the Warriors' 118-114 victory over the Trail Blazers in Portland on Sunday. With the win, the Warriors snapped a seven-game road losing streak and won both games of a home-road back-to-back. Trayce Jackson-Davis was a key contributor for the Dubs, scoring a career-best 14 points, grabbing eight rebounds and tallying three stocks (two steals, one block). » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Portland Trail Blazers

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW BOS 12-14 20-5 11th in West 1st in East PTS: 115.9 (12th) PTS: 117.6 (7th) REB: 46.9 (2nd) REB: 46.5 (3rd) AST: 27.6 (7th) AST: 24.7 (26th)



UNIFORMS

GSW: City Edition

BOS: City Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Brandin Podziemksi, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney

BOS: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Chris Paul (general illness) is questionable. Draymond Green (league suspension) and Gary Payton II (right calf strain) are out. Team Notes

BOS: Kristaps Porzingis (left calf strain), Luke Kornet (left abductor strain), Drew Peterson (G-league two-way) JD Davison (G-league two-way) and Jordan Walsh (G-league on assignment) are out. Team Notes

TIME FOR A NEW STREAK

Stephen Curry's historic 3-point streak ended on Sunday, as he went 268 straight games with a made 3-pointer, an NBA record. Curry's streak spanned over five years from Dec. 2018 to Dec. 2023. He also owns the second-longest streak in NBA history with 157 consecutive games with a made 3-pointer.

"I was very aware," Curry said postgame after not making a three for the first time since Nov. 8 2018. "When you don’t make one, you definitely feel it. I definitely care because I wanted to see how far I can stretch it."

Curry will have the opportunity to begin another streak against the Celtics on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS



GSW BOS PTS: Curry (28.0) PTS: Tatum (27.3) REB: Looney (8.0) REB: Tatum (8.7) AST: Paul (7.4) AST: White (5.1)