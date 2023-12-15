Game Preview: Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets - 12/16/23

RETURN TO CHASE CENTER
After concluding a three-game road trip, the Warriors will return to Chase Center, where they'll host four of their next five games, beginning with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The Nets are on a five-game West Coast road trip, having lost to the Sacramento Kings on Monday and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday but beating the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Three of the Warriors' next four opponents will be Eastern Conference teams — the Warriors are 1-2 against the East this season — losing both games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and defeating the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 6.
Warriors vs. Nets
Saturday, Dec. 16 | Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
LAST TIME OUT
Klay Thompson scored a game-high 30 points and hit eight 3-pointers in the Warriors' 121-113 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles on Thursday. Thompson opened the contest on a personal 7-0 run and scored 16 points in an explosive third quarter. The Warriors also debuted a new starting lineup, inserting Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga for Andrew Wiggins and suspended forward Draymond Green. » Full Game Recap
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|BKN
|10-14
|13-11
|11th in West
|8th in East
|PTS: 115.5 (11th)
|PTS: 116.3 (9th)
|REB: 47.3 (2nd)
|REB: 47.7 (28th)
|AST: 27.4 (7th)
|AST: 25.9 (16th)
UNIFORMS
GSW: City Edition
BKN: Association Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Brandin Podziemksi, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney
BKN: Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Draymond Green (league suspension) and Gary Payton II (right calf strain) are out. Team Notes
BKN: Dorian Finney-Smith (left knee soreness) is probable. Ben Simmons (left lower back nerve impingment), Dennis Smith Jr. (upper back sprain) and Lonnie Walker IV (left hamstring strain) are out. Team Notes
NEW STARTING FIVE
Head Coach Steve Kerr shared his plans to roll with the starting lineup he debuted on Thursday for the 'next few games.' This lineup featured Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney, joined by rookie Brandin Poziemski and third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga. Kerr replaced the suspended Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
"It felt like we needed a shift," Kerr said. "Brandin [Podziemski] gives us the extra playmaker on the floor; he's a great rebounder and excellent defender. JK [Jonathan Kuminga] deserves the minutes and with Draymond out, it's a perfect time for him to step in."
Kerr is confident in what he believes is a deep team poised to make a run.
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|BKN
|PTS: Curry (28.6)
|PTS: Thomas (22.7)
|REB: Looney (8.2)
|REB: Claxton (9.2)
|AST: Paul (7.2)
|AST: Dinwiddie (6.4)
BROOKLYN SCOUTING REPORT
The Brooklyn Nets retooled their roster around the trade deadline last season, trading their star duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. In return, they received a collection of younger contributors, including four of their seven scorers currently averaging double-figures (Mikal Bridges 22.5 PPG, Spencer Dinwiddie 14.8 PPG, Cameron Johnson 14.4 PPG and Dorian Finney-Smith 10.5 PPG). The Nets' top scorer this season has been Cam Thomas (22.7 PPG), who scored a season-high 45 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 6. Their defensive anchor is Nic Claxton, ranking seventh on the team in blocks per game (2.2) and averaging a team-high in rebounds per game (9.2). Brooklyn has collectively hit their stride as of late, having won seven of their last 10 games, including defeating the Phoenix Suns in the debut of their big three on Wednesday. The Nets (47.7 RPG, first) and Warriors (47.3 RPG, second) are the two top rebounding teams in the league heading into Saturday's matchup.