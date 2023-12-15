Game Preview: Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets - 12/16/23

RETURN TO CHASE CENTER

After concluding a three-game road trip, the Warriors will return to Chase Center, where they'll host four of their next five games, beginning with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The Nets are on a five-game West Coast road trip, having lost to the Sacramento Kings on Monday and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday but beating the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Three of the Warriors' next four opponents will be Eastern Conference teams — the Warriors are 1-2 against the East this season — losing both games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and defeating the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 6.

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson scored a game-high 30 points and hit eight 3-pointers in the Warriors' 121-113 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles on Thursday. Thompson opened the contest on a personal 7-0 run and scored 16 points in an explosive third quarter. The Warriors also debuted a new starting lineup, inserting Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga for Andrew Wiggins and suspended forward Draymond Green. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. LA Clippers

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW BKN 10-14 13-11 11th in West 8th in East PTS: 115.5 (11th) PTS: 116.3 (9th) REB: 47.3 (2nd) REB: 47.7 (28th) AST: 27.4 (7th) AST: 25.9 (16th)



UNIFORMS

GSW: City Edition

BKN: Association Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Brandin Podziemksi, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney

BKN: Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (league suspension) and Gary Payton II (right calf strain) are out. Team Notes

BKN: Dorian Finney-Smith (left knee soreness) is probable. Ben Simmons (left lower back nerve impingment), Dennis Smith Jr. (upper back sprain) and Lonnie Walker IV (left hamstring strain) are out. Team Notes

NEW STARTING FIVE

Head Coach Steve Kerr shared his plans to roll with the starting lineup he debuted on Thursday for the 'next few games.' This lineup featured Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney, joined by rookie Brandin Poziemski and third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga. Kerr replaced the suspended Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.

"It felt like we needed a shift," Kerr said. "Brandin [Podziemski] gives us the extra playmaker on the floor; he's a great rebounder and excellent defender. JK [Jonathan Kuminga] deserves the minutes and with Draymond out, it's a perfect time for him to step in."

Kerr is confident in what he believes is a deep team poised to make a run.

Postgame Warriors Talk: Steve Kerr - 12/14/23

TEAM LEADERS



GSW BKN PTS: Curry (28.6) PTS: Thomas (22.7) REB: Looney (8.2) REB: Claxton (9.2) AST: Paul (7.2) AST: Dinwiddie (6.4)