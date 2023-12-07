Game Preview: Warriors at Thunder - 12/8/23

OPPORTUNITY TO TIE SEASON SERIES WITH THUNDER
The Warriors have an opportunity to tie the season series against the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Friday. The Warriors and Thunder were only scheduled to face each other three times, but following the group stage of the In-Season tournament, the two West Group C squads will have one final head-to-head matchup. So far, each team has won in the opposing building, with the Thunder taking two games at Chase Center and the Warriors winning the In-Season Tournament game in Oklahoma City.
Warriors at Thunder
Friday, Dec 8 | Tipoff: 5 p.m.
WATCH: NBCSBA (local), League Pass (non-local)
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network
LAST TIME OUT
Stephen Curry scored 17 points in the third quarter as the Warriors completed a double-digit comeback, defeating the Trail Blazers 110-106 on Wednesday at Chase Center. Curry paced the team with a game-high 31 points and three Warriors reserves, Jonathan Kuminga (13), Dario Saric (13) and Moses Moody (12), scored in double-figures. After shooting just 2-for-16 from behind the arc in the first half, the Warriors shot 8-for-18 (44.4 percent) from three in the second half. » Full Game Recap
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|OKC
|10-11
|13-7
|11th in West
|2nd in West
|PTS: 114.6 (13th)
|PTS: 118.8 (6th)
|REB: 46.7 (4th)
|REB: 41.2 (26th)
|AST: 27.7 (6th)
|AST: 25.4 (t-21st)
UNIFORMS
GSW: Statement Edition
OKC: Association Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney
OKC: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Chris Paul (general illness) is questionable. Gary Payton II (right calf strain) is out. Team Notes
OKC: Ousmane Dieng (G-League on assignment), Olivier Sarr (G-League two-way) and Lindy Waters III (G-League two-way) are doubtful. Keyontae Johnson (G-League two-way) is out. Team Notes
GREEN STUFFS THE STAT SHEET
Draymond Green recorded his first double-double of the season and nearly had his first triple-double of the 2023-24 campaign on Wednesday. Green scored 10 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out nine assists against the Trail Blazers. His 10 rebounds were a team-high, and his nine dimes were a game-high. The versatile forward also led all defenders with two blocks.
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|OKC
|PTS: Curry (29.2)
|PTS: Gilgeous-Alexander (30.1)
|REB: Looney (8.6)
|REB: Holmgren (7.8)
|AST: Paul (7.2)
|AST: Gilgeous-Alexander (6.3)
OKLAHOMA CITY SCOUTING REPORT
Two of the three head-to-head matchups between the Thunder and Warriors went down to the wire, with the Warriors winning the first matchup 141-139 on a Stephen Curry game-winner and the Thunder taking their most recent matchup in overtime 130-123. Shai Gilegous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren have been the two toughest matchups for the Dubs, as Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.0 points per game and 6.5 assists per game on 48-50-100 shooting splits (FG%, 3PT%, FT%) against the Warriors and Chet Holmgren is averaging 24.3 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per game on 65.8-44.4-95.0 shooting splits. Overall, the Thunder's offense has been potent against the Warriors, scoring at least 128 points and shooting over 50 percent from the field in all three games.