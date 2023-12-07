Game Preview: Warriors at Thunder - 12/8/23

OPPORTUNITY TO TIE SEASON SERIES WITH THUNDER

The Warriors have an opportunity to tie the season series against the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Friday. The Warriors and Thunder were only scheduled to face each other three times, but following the group stage of the In-Season tournament, the two West Group C squads will have one final head-to-head matchup. So far, each team has won in the opposing building, with the Thunder taking two games at Chase Center and the Warriors winning the In-Season Tournament game in Oklahoma City.

Warriors at Thunder

Friday, Dec 8 | Tipoff: 5 p.m.

WATCH: NBCSBA (local), League Pass (non-local)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry scored 17 points in the third quarter as the Warriors completed a double-digit comeback, defeating the Trail Blazers 110-106 on Wednesday at Chase Center. Curry paced the team with a game-high 31 points and three Warriors reserves, Jonathan Kuminga (13), Dario Saric (13) and Moses Moody (12), scored in double-figures. After shooting just 2-for-16 from behind the arc in the first half, the Warriors shot 8-for-18 (44.4 percent) from three in the second half. » Full Game Recap

Game Highlights: Warriors 110 - Trail Blazers 106 | 12/6/23

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW OKC 10-11 13-7 11th in West 2nd in West PTS: 114.6 (13th) PTS: 118.8 (6th) REB: 46.7 (4th) REB: 41.2 (26th) AST: 27.7 (6th) AST: 25.4 (t-21st)



UNIFORMS

GSW: Statement Edition

OKC: Association Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

OKC: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Chris Paul (general illness) is questionable. Gary Payton II (right calf strain) is out. Team Notes

OKC: Ousmane Dieng (G-League on assignment), Olivier Sarr (G-League two-way) and Lindy Waters III (G-League two-way) are doubtful. Keyontae Johnson (G-League two-way) is out. Team Notes

GREEN STUFFS THE STAT SHEET

Draymond Green recorded his first double-double of the season and nearly had his first triple-double of the 2023-24 campaign on Wednesday. Green scored 10 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out nine assists against the Trail Blazers. His 10 rebounds were a team-high, and his nine dimes were a game-high. The versatile forward also led all defenders with two blocks.

Draymond Green with the nice feed

TEAM LEADERS



GSW OKC PTS: Curry (29.2) PTS: Gilgeous-Alexander (30.1) REB: Looney (8.6) REB: Holmgren (7.8) AST: Paul (7.2) AST: Gilgeous-Alexander (6.3)

Find season-long NBA odds on the Betway Sportsbook. You'll find all the latest spreads, over/under, money lines, same-game parlays, futures, props, and more! (21+. Present in AZ/CO/OH/IA/IN/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/PA/VA.

Not in Betway's sports betting states? Register today and score big with Betway Big Pick, a free-to-play predictor game to win up to $5k in cash and prizes every week.