Game Preview: Warriors vs. Suns - 10/24/23

PAUL AND DURANT FACE FORMER TEAM IN LANDMARK GAME

The Warriors open the 2023-24 regular season, hosting the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on Tuesday (7:00 p.m.; TNT). Tuesday's game marks newly acquired guard Chris Paul's first regular season game with the Warriors and will also be his first matchup against his former team. Suns forward and former Warrior Kevin Durant is scheduled to play at Chase Center with fans in attendance for the first time since his departure in the 2019 offseason. The Warriors had the two leaders in made 3-pointers per game last season (Stephen Curry; 4.9 3PM and Klay Thompson; 4.4 3PM), while the Suns have the league's highest-scoring-trio based on their 2022-23 regular season averages (Kevin Durant; 29.1 PPG, Devin Booker 27.8 PPG, Bradley Beal; 23.2 PPG).

Highlights: Klay Thompson Scores 33 Points in First Half in Win Over Suns - 3/13/23

Make 'Em Look | Warriors Hype Narrated by Mistah FAB

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors finished the preseason with a 4-1 record, becoming one of six teams to win at least 80 percent of their games. Jonathan Kuminga led the team in scoring, averaging 21.8 points per game and Stephen Curry had the most points for the Dubs in a preseason game, with 30 points (16 in the fourth quarter) in a thrilling 116-115 victory over the Sacramento Kings in which he hit the game-winning shot. In his first games with the Warriors, Chris Paul seemingly fit right in, averaging a team-high 5.8 assists per game. Rookies Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski were also bright spots, with Jackson-Davis leading the team in blocks per game (1.2) and Podziemski finishing second in assists per game (5.5). Both rookies also recorded preseason double-doubles, with Jackson-Davis scoring 13 points with 10 rebounds against the Kings on Oct. 18 and Podziemski scoring 10 points with 10 assists (0 TOVs) against the Lakers on Oct. 13. » Full Game Recap

Preseason Highlights: Spurs 122 - Warriors 117 | 10/20/23

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW PHX 4-1 (preseason record) 4-1 (preseason record) T-2nd in West T-2nd in West PTS: 117.2 (8th) PTS: 119.8 (4th) REB: 48.8 (7th) REB: 45.8 (t-16th) AST: 27.0 (t-10th) AST: 27.0 (t-10th)



INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (sprained left ankle) is out. Team Notes

PHX: Devin Booker (Left Big Toe Soreness) is probable. Bradley Beal (Low Back Tightness) and Damion Lee (Right Meniscus Surgery) are out. Team Notes

DURANT'S RETURN WITH FANS FOR FIRST TIME

Although this will be Dub Nation’s first chance to welcome Kevin Durant back on Warriors Ground, it won’t be the former Warrior’s first game at Chase Center, as he played a game with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season in which fans weren’t in attendance due to COVID protocols. Durant played with the Warriors for three seasons from 2016 through 2019 and in each season, the Dubs made the NBA Finals, winning two championships in that span. Durant led the team in scoring in both championship seasons (35.2 PPG in 2017, 28.8 PPG in 2018) en route to consecutive Finals MVP awards.

In Durant's first season in the Bay, the Warriors recorded the highest playoff win percentage in NBA history — going 16-1 en route to the championship — including a record 15 consecutive wins. For his second title, Durant and the Dubs swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant Tribute

TEAM PRESEASON LEADERS

GSW PHX PTS: Kuminga (21.8) PTS: Durant (17.0) REB: Looney (7.0) REB: Eubanks (6.5) AST: Paul (5.8) AST: Allen/Lee (3.8)

PHOENIX SUNS SCOUTING REPORT

The Suns made a significant summer splash this offseason, acquiring three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal to pair with two of the game's top scorers — Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Beal leaves Washington just 161 points away from passing Elvin Hayes as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer — he scored 15,391 points in 11 seasons with the Wizards. He averaged 23.2 points per game last season on 50.6 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three. A potent scorer in his own right, Beal teams up with two of the most productive scorers of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Among players to play at least four playoff games, Devin Booker led the postseason in scoring, averaging 33.7 points per game, shooting over 50 percent from the field (58.5%) and behind the arc (50.8%). Kevin Durant also ranked in the top 10 in playoff scoring (6th; 29.0 PPG).