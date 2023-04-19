Game 3 Preview: Warriors vs. Kings - 4/20/23

BACK IN THE BAY

After dropping both games in Sacramento, the Warriors will attempt to return to their winning ways, hosting Game 3 on Thursday and Game 4 on Sunday at Chase Center. Since 2015, the Dubs have a 24-9 record following a playoff loss, the highest win percentage in the league during that span.

Western Conference First Round: Game 3 | Warriors vs. Kings

COMING TO THE GAME? GET THERE EARLY!

With a sellout crowd at Chase Center and the San Francisco Giants hosting a game (first pitch: 6:45 p.m.), all fans are encouraged to get to the game early and allow for extra travel time. Enjoy the pregame atmosphere at Thrive City, and pick up your Gold Blooded Warriors playoff t-shirt upon getting to your seat at Chase Center. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m., as to not miss any of the pregame festivities before the 7 p.m. tipoff.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors committed more turnovers (22) than they had assists (18), resulting in a 25-9 Kings advantage in points off turnovers. They surrendered 41 points in the second quarter, which proved costly in a 114-106 defeat. A Gary Payton II 3-pointer tied the game at 93 with 6:07 remaining, but the Kings outscored the Warriors 21-13 to close the game. Stephen Curry (28), Andrew Wiggins (22) and Klay Thompson (21) all had at least 20 points, but Curry and Wiggins struggled from distance, shooting a combined 5-for-21 from three. » Full Game Recap

Game 2 Highlights: Warriors 106 - Kings 114 | 4/17/23

SERIES AT A GLANCE

GSW SAC 0-2 2-0 PTS: 114.5 (7th) PTS: 120.0 (3rd) REB: 41.0 (8th) REB: 45.5 (5th) AST: 24.5 (7th) AST: 20.0 (13th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

SAC: De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis



INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Gary Payton II (general illness), Draymond Green (league suspension), Andre Iguodala (left wrist; surgery) and Ryan Rollins (right foot; surgery) are out. Team Notes

SAC: Domantas Sabonis (sternum contusion) is questionable. Matthew Dellavedova (right index finger; surgery) is out. Team Notes

ALL HANDS ON DECK

With Draymond Green suspended, the Warriors will attempt to compensate for his absence. The Warriors have already struggled on the boards, particularly on the offensive glass. Losing your starting power forward, who often also plays backup center, makes that even more challenging. Green has also been the Dubs' top assist man, so guys like Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole may shoulder more responsibility as playmakers. Green finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting, so players like Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney could be relied on even more for their defensive capabilities individually and collectively. Another two-way frontcourt option, Jonathan Kuminga, seemingly hit his stride to end the year, averaging 12.6 points per game on 64.5 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from three in his final 10 regular season games. Kuminga scored eight points in just under 10 minutes in game 1.

Payton's Corner Triple

SERIES LEADERS

GSW SAC PTS: Curry (29.4) PTS: Fox (31.0) REB: Looney (8.0) REB: Sabonis (12.5) AST: D. Green (8.0) AST: Fox (7.0)

SACRAMENTO SCOUTING REPORT

De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk have torched the Warriors in this series, combining to average 56.0 points per game. With 194 clutch time points during the regular season, Fox was officially named the NBA's inaugural Clutch Player of the Year on Tuesday. After being held to 5-for-17 shooting in game 1, Domantas Sabonis bounced back with 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists on 8-for-12 shooting on Monday. Sabonis found more success attacking the basket in game 2 and hit 8-of-12 free throws.