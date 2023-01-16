Game Preview: Warriors at Wizards - 1/16/23

RIGHT BACK AT IT

After falling short in Chicago on Sunday, the Warriors will look to bounce back on Monday afternoon when they visit the Washington Wizards. The game will be the first of this season’s two head-to-head matchups, with the second coming next month at Chase Center. The Warriors did play, and beat, the Wizards twice this past preseason in Japan, and this one will be another monumental game for the Dubs, as the team is scheduled to visit the White House on Tuesday.

Warriors at Wizards

Monday, January 16 | Tipoff: 12:00 p.m. PT

WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area (local); League Pass (non-local)

Listen: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson made eight 3-pointers and finished with 26 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the team’s turnover issues and Bulls center Nikola Vucevic matching a career-high with 43 points in Sunday’s 132-118 loss in Chicago. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW CHI 21-22 19-24 8th in West 11th in East PTS: 117.3 (4th) PTS: 111.7 (25th) REB: 44.1 (13th) REB: 44.1 (12th) AST: 29.4 (1st) AST: 24.7 (16th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

WAS: Jordan Goodwin, Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford



INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: JaMychal Green (Right Lower Leg Infection), Andre Iguodala (Right Hip Soreness), Jonathan Kuminga (Right Foot Sprain) and James Wiseman (Left Ankle Sprain) are TBD. Team Notes

WAS: Bradley Beal (strained left hamstring) is questionable. Team Notes

TIME TO MAKE A RUN

Sunday’s loss in Chicago dropped the Warriors below .500 at 21-22. The Dubs are now 4-17 on the road this season, yet they find themselves just four games in the standings from being in position to host a first-round playoff series. Of course, there is plenty of time left in the season – nearly three full months – to make a move in the standings, but at the end of the day every game in the standings counts the same, and the Warriors will need to shore some things up in order to get back to the playoffs. The Warriors have now lost four of their last five games – with all of those opponents having a below .500 record. The team has their Championship core back, and they’ll need to rely on that with a touch stretch of opponents – Boston, Cleveland, Brooklyn and Memphis – looming in the near future.

TEAM LEADERS

GSW WAS PTS: Curry (28.9) PTS: Beal (22.9) REB: Looney (8.4) REB: Porzingis (8.9) AST: D. Green (6.6) AST: Morris (5.3)