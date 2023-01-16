Game Preview: Warriors at Wizards - 1/16/23

RIGHT BACK AT IT
After falling short in Chicago on Sunday, the Warriors will look to bounce back on Monday afternoon when they visit the Washington Wizards. The game will be the first of this season’s two head-to-head matchups, with the second coming next month at Chase Center. The Warriors did play, and beat, the Wizards twice this past preseason in Japan, and this one will be another monumental game for the Dubs, as the team is scheduled to visit the White House on Tuesday.
Warriors at Wizards
Monday, January 16 | Tipoff: 12:00 p.m. PT
LAST TIME OUT
Klay Thompson made eight 3-pointers and finished with 26 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the team’s turnover issues and Bulls center Nikola Vucevic matching a career-high with 43 points in Sunday’s 132-118 loss in Chicago. » Full Game Recap
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|CHI
|21-22
|19-24
|8th in West
|11th in East
|PTS: 117.3 (4th)
|PTS: 111.7 (25th)
|REB: 44.1 (13th)
|REB: 44.1 (12th)
|AST: 29.4 (1st)
|AST: 24.7 (16th)
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney
WAS: Jordan Goodwin, Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: JaMychal Green (Right Lower Leg Infection), Andre Iguodala (Right Hip Soreness), Jonathan Kuminga (Right Foot Sprain) and James Wiseman (Left Ankle Sprain) are TBD. Team Notes
WAS: Bradley Beal (strained left hamstring) is questionable. Team Notes
TIME TO MAKE A RUN
Sunday’s loss in Chicago dropped the Warriors below .500 at 21-22. The Dubs are now 4-17 on the road this season, yet they find themselves just four games in the standings from being in position to host a first-round playoff series. Of course, there is plenty of time left in the season – nearly three full months – to make a move in the standings, but at the end of the day every game in the standings counts the same, and the Warriors will need to shore some things up in order to get back to the playoffs. The Warriors have now lost four of their last five games – with all of those opponents having a below .500 record. The team has their Championship core back, and they’ll need to rely on that with a touch stretch of opponents – Boston, Cleveland, Brooklyn and Memphis – looming in the near future.
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|WAS
|PTS: Curry (28.9)
|PTS: Beal (22.9)
|REB: Looney (8.4)
|REB: Porzingis (8.9)
|AST: D. Green (6.6)
|AST: Morris (5.3)
WASHINGTON SCOUTING REPORT
Like the Warriors, the Wizards have lost four of their last five games. Washington has been a streaky team all season. Before this current rough stretch, they had won five straight, and that streak followed a 10-game losing streak. Bradley Beal leads the team with 22.9 points per game, but he has missed the last four games with an injury. Washington has two other notable scorers, as Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 21.9 points and Kyle Kuzma, who had 40 points in Friday’s loss to the Knicks, averages 21.7 points per game.