Game Preview: Warriors at Pacers - 12/14/22

READY FOR ROUND 2

Last week, the Pacers ended the Warriors’ 10-game home winning streak. And on Wednesday, the Dubs look to return the favor and pick up a win on the Pacers’ home court. Wednesday’s game will be the second of six straight road games for the Warriors, and it will also fall on the back end of a back-to-back after the Dubs played a nationally televised game in Milwaukee on Tuesday. The Warriors have gone 2-3 on the second game of a back-to-back this season, but they’ve yet to win in that scenario when on the road. The Warriors will look to change that on Wednesday as they close out their season series with the Pacers.

Warriors at Pacers

Wednesday, December 14 | Tipoff: 4 p.m.

WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area (local); League Pass (non-local)

Listen: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs opened up their back-to-back set on Tuesday night, falling 128-111 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Stephen Curry scored a team-high 20 points, while Jonathan Kuminga recorded 19 points off the bench. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW IND 14-14 14-14 9th in West 8th in East PTS: 117.4 (4th) PTS: 114.6 (12th) REB: 42.9 (18th) REB: 42.5 (23rd) AST: 29.4 (1st) AST: 26.9 (7th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

IND: Andrew Nembhard, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner



INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Injury Management) and Andrew Wiggins (right adductor tightness) are out. Team Notes

IND: Kendall Brown (right tibia stress reaction), Chris Duarte (G League Assignment) and Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) are out. Trevelin Queen (G League-Two-Way) is questionable. Team Notes

KUMINGA IN DOUBLE FIGURES

Jonathan Kuminga has played at least 20 minutes in each of the team's last four games, and has tremendous success in his role. Since Dec. 5, the 20-year-old forward is averaging 16.8 points per game on 72.2 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from 3-point range. In that span, he is the only player in the NBA to average over 16 points per game and shoot better than 70 percent from the field. His impact has been more than just scoring, three of his top four single-game highs in assists this season have come in his last three games.

TEAM LEADERS

GSW IND PTS: Curry (29.6) PTS: Haliburton (19.4) REB: Looney (7.6) REB: Turner (8.0) AST: Curry (6.8) AST: Haliburton (10.8)