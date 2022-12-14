Game Preview: Warriors at Pacers - 12/14/22

READY FOR ROUND 2
Last week, the Pacers ended the Warriors’ 10-game home winning streak. And on Wednesday, the Dubs look to return the favor and pick up a win on the Pacers’ home court. Wednesday’s game will be the second of six straight road games for the Warriors, and it will also fall on the back end of a back-to-back after the Dubs played a nationally televised game in Milwaukee on Tuesday. The Warriors have gone 2-3 on the second game of a back-to-back this season, but they’ve yet to win in that scenario when on the road. The Warriors will look to change that on Wednesday as they close out their season series with the Pacers.
Warriors at Pacers
Wednesday, December 14 | Tipoff: 4 p.m.
WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area (local); League Pass (non-local)
Listen: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network
LAST TIME OUT
The Dubs opened up their back-to-back set on Tuesday night, falling 128-111 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Stephen Curry scored a team-high 20 points, while Jonathan Kuminga recorded 19 points off the bench. » Full Game Recap
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|14-14
|14-14
|9th in West
|8th in East
|PTS: 117.4 (4th)
|PTS: 114.6 (12th)
|REB: 42.9 (18th)
|REB: 42.5 (23rd)
|AST: 29.4 (1st)
|AST: 26.9 (7th)
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney
IND: Andrew Nembhard, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Injury Management) and Andrew Wiggins (right adductor tightness) are out. Team Notes
IND: Kendall Brown (right tibia stress reaction), Chris Duarte (G League Assignment) and Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) are out. Trevelin Queen (G League-Two-Way) is questionable. Team Notes
KUMINGA IN DOUBLE FIGURES
Jonathan Kuminga has played at least 20 minutes in each of the team's last four games, and has tremendous success in his role. Since Dec. 5, the 20-year-old forward is averaging 16.8 points per game on 72.2 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from 3-point range. In that span, he is the only player in the NBA to average over 16 points per game and shoot better than 70 percent from the field. His impact has been more than just scoring, three of his top four single-game highs in assists this season have come in his last three games.
Highlights: Jonathan Kuminga Has Breakout Game vs. Jazz – 12/7/22
TEAM LEADERS
|PTS: Curry (29.6)
|PTS: Haliburton (19.4)
|REB: Looney (7.6)
|REB: Turner (8.0)
|AST: Curry (6.8)
|AST: Haliburton (10.8)
INDIANA SCOUTING REPORT
The Pacers have lost three of their last four games since beating the Warriors last week. Most recently, they were held to a season-low 82 points in a 87-82 loss to Miami. Tyrese Haliburton, who leads the team in scoring (19.4 ppg), assists (10.8 apg, 1st in NBA), and steals (1.8 spg), was held to a single point, missing all nine of his shots from the floor. This will be the Warriors’ first game against Haliburton in a Pacers uniform, as the potential first-time All-Star guard sat out last Monday’s game at Chase Center, and the Warriors’ season series with Indiana last season was complete by the time the Pacers acquired the guard from Sacramento. Myles Turner didn’t play against the Warriors last week either, but should suit up on Wednesday. The athletic big man is averaging career-highs in both scoring (17.5 ppg) and rebounding (8.0 rpg), and his 2.4 blocks per game is second in the NBA, behind Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez (2.9 bpg entering Tuesday). Rookie Andrew Nembhard carried the Pacers in their win over the Warriors last week, but in the four games since has returned to earth, although he did have a strong showing in Monday’s loss to the Heat with 18 points. The Pacers make the third most 3-pointers in the league (14.7 per game) and are one of four teams with 40-plus 3-point attempts, so it would be a surprise to nobody if this game turns into a 3-point competition.