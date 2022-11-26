Game Preview: Warriors at Timberwolves - 11/27/22

SUNDAY MATINEE IN MINNESOTA

The Warriors picked up their first road win of the season last Sunday and will look to tally another as they visit the Timberwolves for a Sunday matinee. Winners of four of their last five and seven of their last 10, the Warriors have taken advantage of a home-heavy stretch to recover from early-season struggles and reach a .500 record. And with a win on Sunday, they would go over .500 for the first time in exactly a month.

This will be the first of four head-to-head matchups with the Timberwolves this season, and the other three will all take place after the calendar turns to 2023. The Warriors split their four games against Minnesota last season, with each team winning twice on their home floor.

Warriors at Timberwolves

Sunday, November 27 | Tipoff: 12:30 p.m.

WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area (local); League Pass (non-local)

Listen: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

LAST TIME OUT

Six players dished out at least four assists and the Warriors picked up their seventh straight home win with Friday’s 129-118 victory over the Jazz. Stephen Curry led the way with 33 points, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins added 20 and Jordan Poole scored 19 points off the bench as a balanced Warriors had 30-plus assists for the sixth time in their last seven games. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW MIN 10-10 10-9 11th in West 10th in West PTS: 116.8 (6th) PTS: 114.0 (14th) REB: 42.0 (24th) REB: 44.4 (12th) AST: 29.6 (1st) AST: 27.2 (9th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

MIN: D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert



INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Injury Management) and James Wiseman (G League Assignment) are out. Team Notes

MIN: Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) are TBD. Team Notes

WIGGINS FACES OFF AGAINST HIS OLD TEAM

Whenever the Warriors play against the Timberwolves, it’s always worth keeping an eye on Andrew Wiggins. The first overall draft pick in 2014, Wiggins spent the first five and a half seasons of his NBA career in Minnesota before a midseason trade brought him to the Dubs during the 2019-20 season. Wiggins was the 2014-15 Rookie of the Year and would average 19.7 points per game during his Timberwolves career, and since his move West he has become an All-Star and NBA Champion. Wiggins has delivered 21.0 points per game while shooting 55.1 percent from the floor and 42.6 percent on 3-pointers in seven games against his old club. For context, that’s his fourth highest scoring total, his best shooting percentage and second best 3-point shooting percentage against a single opponent. Wiggins has been especially solid as of late, with four straight games of 20-plus points and has shot 51 percent from the floor and 53 percent on 3-pointers over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS

GSW MIN PTS: Curry (31.7) PTS: Edwards (22.1) REB: Looney (6.8) REB: Gobert (12.8) AST: Curry (7.1) AST: Russell (6.7)