Game Preview: Warriors at Timberwolves - 11/27/22

SUNDAY MATINEE IN MINNESOTA
The Warriors picked up their first road win of the season last Sunday and will look to tally another as they visit the Timberwolves for a Sunday matinee. Winners of four of their last five and seven of their last 10, the Warriors have taken advantage of a home-heavy stretch to recover from early-season struggles and reach a .500 record. And with a win on Sunday, they would go over .500 for the first time in exactly a month.
This will be the first of four head-to-head matchups with the Timberwolves this season, and the other three will all take place after the calendar turns to 2023. The Warriors split their four games against Minnesota last season, with each team winning twice on their home floor.
Warriors at Timberwolves
Sunday, November 27 | Tipoff: 12:30 p.m.
WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area (local); League Pass (non-local)
Listen: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network
LAST TIME OUT
Six players dished out at least four assists and the Warriors picked up their seventh straight home win with Friday’s 129-118 victory over the Jazz. Stephen Curry led the way with 33 points, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins added 20 and Jordan Poole scored 19 points off the bench as a balanced Warriors had 30-plus assists for the sixth time in their last seven games. » Full Game Recap
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|MIN
|10-10
|10-9
|11th in West
|10th in West
|PTS: 116.8 (6th)
|PTS: 114.0 (14th)
|REB: 42.0 (24th)
|REB: 44.4 (12th)
|AST: 29.6 (1st)
|AST: 27.2 (9th)
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney
MIN: D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Injury Management) and James Wiseman (G League Assignment) are out. Team Notes
MIN: Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) are TBD. Team Notes
WIGGINS FACES OFF AGAINST HIS OLD TEAM
Whenever the Warriors play against the Timberwolves, it’s always worth keeping an eye on Andrew Wiggins. The first overall draft pick in 2014, Wiggins spent the first five and a half seasons of his NBA career in Minnesota before a midseason trade brought him to the Dubs during the 2019-20 season. Wiggins was the 2014-15 Rookie of the Year and would average 19.7 points per game during his Timberwolves career, and since his move West he has become an All-Star and NBA Champion. Wiggins has delivered 21.0 points per game while shooting 55.1 percent from the floor and 42.6 percent on 3-pointers in seven games against his old club. For context, that’s his fourth highest scoring total, his best shooting percentage and second best 3-point shooting percentage against a single opponent. Wiggins has been especially solid as of late, with four straight games of 20-plus points and has shot 51 percent from the floor and 53 percent on 3-pointers over the last five games.
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|MIN
|PTS: Curry (31.7)
|PTS: Edwards (22.1)
|REB: Looney (6.8)
|REB: Gobert (12.8)
|AST: Curry (7.1)
|AST: Russell (6.7)
MINNESOTA SCOUTING REPORT
The Timberwolves suffered a two-point loss in Charlotte on Friday but had previously won five straight games. Minnesota is looking to build off of last season’s 46-win team, just the Timberwolves’ second winning season in the last 18 years, and this year’s team has been built on defense. The Timberwolves are holding their opponents to 44.4 percent shooting this season, ranking second in the league, and they are the only team who has yet to allow an opponent to shoot better than 50 percent. The addition of Rudy Gobert may have something to do with that. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is leading the NBA in rebounding (12.8 rpg) and is fourth in field goal percentage, and he forms a dynamic center duo with three-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, who is one of two Timberwolves players averaging over 20 points a game. 2020 No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards leads the team with 22.1 points per game, while former Dub D’Angelo Russell helps tie it all together with a team-high 6.7 assists per game.