Game Preview: Warriors vs. Knicks - 11/18/22

BACK ON WARRIORS GROUND
The Warriors have gone 6-1 at Chase Center and will be back on their home hardwood on Friday evening as they welcome the New York Knicks to town. This will be the first of this season’s two head-to-head matchups between the two teams, and the Dubs will be looking to break a three-game home losing streak against the Nets.
All fans attending the game will receive a Warriors Splash Towel, courtesy of State Farm, and the Dubs will be wearing their recently unveiled ‘Empowered’ City Edition uniforms.
Warriors vs. Knicks
Friday, November 16 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.
WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area (local); ESPN (national)
Listen: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network
LAST TIME OUT
Stephen Curry scored 50 points, but it wasn’t enough to stop a Suns team that shot 51.2 percent from the floor and even better from 3-point range, hitting 21 of 40 (52.5%) from distance in Wednesday’s 130-119 loss in Phoenix. » Full Game Recap
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|NYK
|6-9
|8-7
|12th in West
|T-7th in East
|PTS: 117.5 (4th)
|PTS: 114.3 (12th)
|REB: 41.4 (25th)
|REB: 46.6 (3rd)
|AST: 29.0 (1st)
|AST: 24.4 (17th)
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney
NYK: Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Julius Randle and Isaiah Hartenstein
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Jonathan Kuminga (illness) is questionable. Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Low Back Soreness), Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Injury Management), Ryan Rollins (G League - Two-Way) and James Wiseman (G League Assignment) are out. Team Notes
NYK: Mitchell Robinson (sprained right knee) is doubtful. Team Notes
CURRY ON A MISSION
The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week, Stephen Curry is coming off of his 11th career 50-point game. Coincidentally, Curry’s first career game with at least 50 points occurred in a road matchup against the Knicks back in 2013. Since then, Curry has accumulated eight All-Star honors, two NBA MVP Awards and led the Warriors to four NBA Championships, and he might be playing some of his best ball yet in this first month of the 2022-23 season. Curry is averaging 32.8 points this season, ranking second in the league, and he has scored at least 40 points in three of his last five games.
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|NYK
|PTS: Curry (32.8)
|PTS: Randle (21.3)
|REB: Looney (6.9)
|REB: Randle (6.9)
|AST: D. Green (6.7)
|AST: Brunson (6.9)
NEW YORK SCOUTING REPORT
The Knicks head into Chase Center right smack dab in the middle of a five-game Western Conference road trip. New York picked up road wins over the Jazz and Nuggets, and will be seeking more success at Chase Center, a road arena where the Knicks have never lost. Julius Randle is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, but the Knicks are rich in depth. In fact, four different players have led New York in scoring over the last four games – Randle, RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson and Cam Reddish, the first three of which all average over 18 points a game. The Knicks don’t rely on the 3-ball. Instead, they attach the basket. In fact, New York averages 56.3 points in the paint per game, the second highest in the league. New York saw success with a small ball lineup in Wednesday’s game at Denver, and they may look to do so again against a Warriors team that’s been known to go small as well.