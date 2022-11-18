Game Preview: Warriors vs. Knicks - 11/18/22

BACK ON WARRIORS GROUND

The Warriors have gone 6-1 at Chase Center and will be back on their home hardwood on Friday evening as they welcome the New York Knicks to town. This will be the first of this season’s two head-to-head matchups between the two teams, and the Dubs will be looking to break a three-game home losing streak against the Nets.

All fans attending the game will receive a Warriors Splash Towel, courtesy of State Farm, and the Dubs will be wearing their recently unveiled ‘Empowered’ City Edition uniforms.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry scored 50 points, but it wasn’t enough to stop a Suns team that shot 51.2 percent from the floor and even better from 3-point range, hitting 21 of 40 (52.5%) from distance in Wednesday’s 130-119 loss in Phoenix. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW NYK 6-9 8-7 12th in West T-7th in East PTS: 117.5 (4th) PTS: 114.3 (12th) REB: 41.4 (25th) REB: 46.6 (3rd) AST: 29.0 (1st) AST: 24.4 (17th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

NYK: Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Julius Randle and Isaiah Hartenstein



INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Jonathan Kuminga (illness) is questionable. Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Low Back Soreness), Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Injury Management), Ryan Rollins (G League - Two-Way) and James Wiseman (G League Assignment) are out. Team Notes

NYK: Mitchell Robinson (sprained right knee) is doubtful. Team Notes

CURRY ON A MISSION

The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week, Stephen Curry is coming off of his 11th career 50-point game. Coincidentally, Curry’s first career game with at least 50 points occurred in a road matchup against the Knicks back in 2013. Since then, Curry has accumulated eight All-Star honors, two NBA MVP Awards and led the Warriors to four NBA Championships, and he might be playing some of his best ball yet in this first month of the 2022-23 season. Curry is averaging 32.8 points this season, ranking second in the league, and he has scored at least 40 points in three of his last five games.

TEAM LEADERS

GSW NYK PTS: Curry (32.8) PTS: Randle (21.3) REB: Looney (6.9) REB: Randle (6.9) AST: D. Green (6.7) AST: Brunson (6.9)