Game Preview: Warriors at Kings - 11/13/22

BACK AT IT

In the Warriors 13th game of the season, the team will match up with the Sacramento Kings for the third time. The Dubs have won the first two games of the season series, including a thrilling 116-113 win on Nov. 7 where Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points at Chase Center. Sunday night's game will be the first matchup between the two teams at Golden 1 Center. The Dubs have won seven consecutive games and 29 of the last 36 games against the Kings.

Warriors at Kings

Sunday, November 13 | Tipoff: 6:00 p.m. PT

WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area (local); League Pass (non-local)

Listen: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

LAST TIME OUT

Trailing by eight points with 4:30 left in the game, the Dubs finished Friday night on a 19-6 run to come back and defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101. The win gave the Warriors their first two-game winning streak of the season. Curry's 40 points led the way, while Andrew Wiggins added 20 points and Draymond Green recorded a season-high 13 assists and nine rebounds. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW SAC 5-7 5-6 11th in West 10th in West PTS: 116.3 (5th) PTS: 116.3 (5th) REB: 41.5 (25th) REB: 39.8 (28th) AST: 28.6 (2nd) AST: 27.0 (7th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

SAC: De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis



INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (G League - Two-Way), Andre Iguodala (Left Hip; Injury Management), and Ryan Rollins (G League - Two-Way) are out. Team Notes

SAC: TBD. Team Notes

CURRY'S HISTORIC MILESTONE

After knocking down a 3-pointer on the second possession of the game for the Dubs on Friday, Stephen Curry extended his NBA record of making at least one 3-pointer to 200 consecutive regular season games. Curry's 59 3-pointers through the first 11 games of the season are the second most all-time to begin a season, trailing only his own record from 2018. Curry is coming into the game on back-to-back 40-point performances, becoming the first player in NBA history to record back-to-back games of 40-plus points, 65 percent-plus field goal percentage, and 5-plus 3-pointers made.

“You run out of adjectives to describe Steph’s play," Kerr said after the game on Friday. "He's just amazing night after night.

"He's in such great shape. I think if there's one area where he's dramatically better now than when I first got here eight years ago, it’s his strength and conditioning. He's much bigger and stronger and much more capable of defending at a really high level and sustaining two-way basketball for an entire game and just knocking down shots from all over and finishing at the rim. He’s just unbelievable.”

Stephen Curry's Best 3-Pointer From 200-Game Streak

TEAM LEADERS

GSW SAC PTS: Curry (33.3) PTS: Fox (25.9) REB: Looney (6.8) REB: Sabonis (10.4) AST: Curry (6.7) AST: Sabonis (6.1)

SACRAMENTO SCOUTING REPORT

After losing to the Dubs on Monday, the Kings have won two consecutive games. They defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 at home on Wednesday, with seven players scoring in double figures. They then beat the Lakers 120-114 on the road on Friday night, with De'Aaron Fox recording a game-high 32 points to go along with 12 assists, seven rebounds and two steals.

Fox has led the Kings in scoring in both games against the Warriors this season, averaging 27.0 points per game. Malik Monk, who is averaging 11.8 points per game this season, is averaging 20 points per game against the Dubs so far, recording a season-high 24 points in Monday's loss.