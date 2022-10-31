Game Preview: Warriors at Heat - 11/1/22

CLOSING THE SEASON SERIES

The Warriors and Heat will meet for the second and final time this season on Tuesday at FTX Arena. It will be the second matchup between the two teams in a six-day span. The Dubs came out with the victory in the first game, defeating the Heat 123-110 on Oct. 27. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 33 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in the win, scoring 21 points in the second half. The Dubs outrebounded the Heat 50-31 in the game, the team’s largest margin of the season.

Warriors at Heat

Tuesday, November 1 | Tipoff: 4:30 p.m. PT

WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area (local); League Pass (non-local)

Listen: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors dropped their second game in as many nights, losing 128-114 to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole combined for 62 points on the night, but the Pistons offense proved to be too much, with all five Pistons starters recording 15-plus points. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Detroit Pistons

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW MIA 3-4 2-5 11th in West 12th in East PTS: 118.7 (3rd) PTS: 108.0 (26th) REB: 43.0 (23rd) REB: 40.4 (27th) AST: 28.7 (3rd) AST: 24.0 (20th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

MIA: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo



INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Donte DiVincenzo (left hamstring strain) and Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) are TBD. Team Notes

MIA: TBD. Team Notes

POOLE'S HOT HAND

Stepping into the starting lineup for the first time of the season on Sunday, Jordan Poole scored a season-high 30 points on 10-for-21 shooting in 36 minutes of action. He exploded for 12 points in a 52-second span in the third quarter, cutting a 19-point deficit to seven points in the third quarter.

Through the first two games of the current five-game road trip, Poole has averaged 27 points per game, while knocking down a team-high nine 3-pointers.

TEAM LEADERS

GSW MIA PTS: Curry (31.0) PTS: Butler (21.3) REB: Curry (6.7) REB: Adebayo (8.0) AST: D. Green (5.7) AST: Lowry (5.3)

MIAMI SCOUTING REPORT

Miami dropped to 2-5 on the season after falling 119-113 to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. It was the first win of the season for the Kings. Tyler Herro scored a team-best 34 points for the Heat in the loss, with Bam Adebayo adding 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat in scoring in their first matchup with the Warriors, tallying 27 points, to go along with eight assists, six rebounds and six steals. Butler has made seven 3-pointers on the season, with four of those coming against the Warriors. Max Strus added 14 points off the bench in the loss.