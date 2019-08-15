Warriors Issue Fraud Alert for 2019-20 NBA Season Single Game Tickets

The Golden State Warriors have issued a fraud alert, warning fans about the potential dangers of purchasing single-game tickets for the 2019-20 season from a non-verified third party, the team announced today. The Warriors saw over 1,000 fans denied access last season due to counterfeit tickets purchased from non-verified third-party vendors.

Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Holders and other fans, that is guaranteed by the Warriors organization. In partnership with Chase Center Founding Partner Ticketmaster, the Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

The Warriors open the 2019-20 NBA preseason on Saturday, October 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers, with tip-off set for 5:00 p.m. at Chase Center. Fans looking to attend Warriors games at Chase Center are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team by visiting warriors.com or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP.