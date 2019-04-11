Warriors Issue 2019 NBA Playoffs Fraud Alert for Single Game Tickets

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have issued a postseason fraud alert, warning fans about the potential dangers of purchasing single-game tickets for the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs from a non-verified third party, the team announced today.

The team experienced issues with fraudulent tickets again this season, with over 800 fans denied access during the regular season due to counterfeit tickets purchased from non-verified third-party vendors. High profile games tend to be targets for scammers, with several games during the 2018-19 regular season seeing over 40 fraudulent tickets turned away at the gate, and an increased count of fraudulent tickets in recent weeks.

Warriors 2019 NBA Playoffs tickets are now available at warriors.com. Fans looking to attend Warriors games during the 2019 NBA Playoffs are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team by visiting warriors.com, or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP.

Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Holders and other fans, that is guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.